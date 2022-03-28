SEE IT: Man, 73, shoved to ground, kicked but won’t give up wallet to Manhattan mugger

A tough-as-nails 73-year-old man was shoved to the ground and kicked by a mugger in Midtown Manhattan but would not let go of his wallet, startling surveillance video shows.

The victim was first accosted by the crook while buying lottery tickets at a convenience store near Eighth Ave. and W. 40th St. about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The robber tried in vain to grab the victim’s wallet from his hand, then followed him as he crossed the street.

That’s when he ran up on the victim and shoved the victim without warning from behind, knocking him to the sidewalk.

The heartless crook grabbed at and kicked the victim while he was down but the senior citizen still wouldn’t let go of his wallet, the video shows.

The mugger ran off empty-handed into the Port Authority subway station across the street, where he was caught on video jumping a turnstile.

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital for a cut and bruise near his left eye.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the attacker.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.