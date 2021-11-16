SEE IT: Man dodges death in wild shootout on Bronx sidewalk

A lucky man dodged a point-blank bullet to the head on a Bronx sidewalk — then fired back at the shooter, shocking surveillance footage released by cops Tuesday shows.

The confrontation sparked off on St. Ann’s Ave. near E. 139th St. in Mott Haven just before 10 a.m. Monday, police said.

The shooters were walking towards each other and one of them started drawing his gun when the other man whipped his out faster and fired in the blink of an eye, the video shows.

The would-be victim managed to somehow pull his head away just in time to avoid being struck. He retreated then rushed towards his attacker, firing his own gun.

Nobody was struck during the wild exchange of gunfire.

Both shooters had a pal with them when they opened fire on each other, the video shows.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the men involved and tracking them down.

Anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.