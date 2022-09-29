SEE IT: Manhattan MTA bus driver pepper-sprayed in unprovoked attack

A Manhattan MTA bus driver was pepper-sprayed in an unprovoked attack from a man who flagged him down, police said Thursday.

The assailant flagged down the bus at W. 162nd St. and Edgecombe Ave. in Washington Heights about 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15., cops said.

He sprayed the driver the moment he boarded then spun around and got off, startling surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows.

The 35-year-old driver, sprayed in his eyes and mouth, was treated for burning and irritation at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia.

The attacker rode off on a bicycle west on W. 162nd St. and has not been caught, cops said.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the attacker and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.