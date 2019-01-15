The 2019 Heavy Duty Ram’s Cummins Requires An Entire Eight Feet of Diesel-Exhaust-Scrubbing Tech

From Car and Driver

Cutaways on auto-show floors are wonderful things. On one hand, they offer a glimpse into how an engine or even a whole car turns, from most to least interesting, hydrocarbons, hydrogen, or stored electricity into mechanical movement. On the other hand, they just show you what's underneath, much in the same way a wristwatch's exhibition case shows off a Swiss-built movement. While it's not really a cutaway, the rolling frame of Ram's new Cummins-powered, 1000-lb-foot monster, which made its debut at the Detroit auto show this week, serves the same purpose.

On it you can see the optional air-spring pump and tank, suspension position sensor, and massive hunks of steel (black is all the high-strength stuff) dedicated to latching a trailer (pictured: up to 35,100 pounds on a fifth wheel or a three-inch gooseneck ball), beefy live axles, the 6.7-liter Cummins, the six-speed Aisin transmission, and the two-speed transfer case. But what had us in absolute awe was the length-literally-of the exhaust cleansing devices.

If the measuring app on our iPhone is to be believed, there is more than eight feet of exhaust dedicated to making the new Ram 3500 clean. That's roughly the length of the wheelbase of a Porsche 911, FYI. Cleaning the diesel emissions starts at the NOx sensor at the Holset turbo's exit; then emissions pass through a catalyst before reaching the particulate filter.

Finally, those pesky oxides of nitrogen are scrubbed from the exhaust by selective catalyst reduction (SCR), or put more simply, the urea exhaust treatment. The SCR is by far the longest element.

Also interesting: there is enough sound attenuation in the eight feet of exhaust-cleaning apparatuses that there is no need for a silencer or muffler of any kind. Just think how much more torque this Cummins could make if it didn't have all this restriction. We can hear the Sawzalls of the aftermarket already at work.

