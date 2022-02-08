See Miami vanish after rare coastal fog rolls in
As the sun rose over Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach seemed to disappear behind a thick fog rare for the area.
Denzel Washington kept his record as the most Oscar-nominated Black actor of all time after earning his 10th nomination for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
A national conversation around an "offramp" to masking in schools has accelerated as New Jersey and other states begin to phase out mandates.
The group of hunters didn’t notice what was different about the deer until they started to skin it.
Kathy Poliquin is the human resources director at the business where Jennifer Crumbley worked. She characterized her contact with Jennifer as minimal, but she did have multiple conversations with her on the day of the shooting. They included phone calls where she said Jennifer sounded panicked and hysterical and where she asked about accessing money for a lawyer.
Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.
The NBA trade deadline fires have officially been stoked and stuff is going down, which is both bad and good news for the trade-hungry Sixers. By Adam Hermann
"For someone to show up and to teach her that people do show up for you, it's just been beyond a blessing."
If you get knocked down with COVID any time soon, you'll almost certainly be dealing with the Omicron variant. This version of the virus is estimated to account for more than 99 percent of new infections in the U.S., edging out the formerly dominant Delta variant almost completely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has a number of mutations that make it different from past iterations of COVID, including how fast it spreads and the severity of the infectio
The Tom Brady comeback speculation has already begun, and 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak shared an intriguing scenario that involves Brady, his former Patriots backup and his hometown team.
Julia Ducournau's body-horror film was the most memorable movie of 2021. And the Oscars completely ignored it.
The school nurse said his daughter was "in agony" after eating the lunch he packed for her.
Yes, NASCAR's trek out west appeared to work in the TV world, but there's a big catch.
The disgraced porn star requested a separate trial for each accuser, with allegations ranging from assaulting minors and drugging women for sex to forcible groping
From snack ideas to breakfast recipes and easy fried rice to quesadillas, here's everything a professional chef prefers to make in an air fryer.
The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."
Vedder previously labeled Mötley Crüe as "vacuous," which led Nikki Sixx to call Pearl Jam "boring." Eddie Vedder Won’t Let Mötley Crüe Feud Go, Takes Swipe at Tommy Lee Spencer Kaufman
Duchess Camilla is expected to wear a priceless royal crown at Prince Charles' coronation.
The girls junior varsity and varsity basketball coaching staffs resign at Catholic Memorial after incident.
Queen Elizabeth confirmed she wants Camilla to be known as Queen when Prince Charles takes the throne
Vitamin D helps bolster the immune system to tackle viruses that attack the lungs, the researchers said.