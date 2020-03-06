See These Missiles? This Is How North Korea Could Attack with Nearly 'No Warning'

Key point: The new super-large MLR extends the range and explosive force of Pyongyang’s existing non-nuclear arsenal.

North Korea on Oct. 31, 2019 fired two rockets from its new “super-large” multiple rocket launch system, potentially escalating tension between Washington and Pyongyang as talks over North Korea’s nuclear-weapons program stall out.

The projectiles launched from Pyongannam-do, a province around Pyongyang, The New York Times reported. The munitions flew up to 230 miles before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan, the South Korean military said in a statement.

The hermit state earlier had tested apparently the same 370-millimeter-diameter rockets in September and August 2019, explained Gabriel Dominguez Cespedes, an editor at Jane’s.

“When North Korea first tested its super-large MRL system on Aug. 24, each of the two projectiles flew about 380 kilometers at a top speed of Mach 6.5 and reached an altitude of about 97 kilometers before falling into the Sea of Japan,” Dominguez Cespedes wrote.

The “super-large” MRL system, which is comprised of an eight-by-eight launcher vehicle fitted with four launch tubes, was then tested on Sept. 10 from an area in North Korea’s western city of Kaechon, South Pyongan Province, with the two projectiles flying about 330 kilometers and reaching an altitude of around 50 to 60 kilometers, according to the [South Korean joint chiefs of staff].

