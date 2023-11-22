See the moment airport workers rescued a child from the baggage conveyor belt after he wandered past a check-in desk and into a restricted area

Security camera footage shows a boy climbing onto the suitcase conveyor belt at Santiago International Airport.

He travels along the system before being noticed by airport workers who rescued him.

Airport authorities said it will reinforce safety measures, and noted the check-in desks are airlines' responsibility.

A young child had to be rescued by airport workers after climbing onto the baggage conveyor belt at Santiago International Airport in Chile last Thursday.

One video posted on social media racked up over 800,000 views, showing the boy clambering onto the system behind an empty check-in desk.

And in scenes reminiscent of "Toy Story 2" — as pointed out by the clip's soundtrack — the kid ends up in the airport's restricted area.

The footage, which appears to be filmed from security cameras, cuts through different angles of the child traveling on the moving conveyor belt. The child, who hasn't been named, does not appear unduly worried by his adventure.

Happily, concerned airport workers managed to halt the conveyor belt and pick up the child before he came to any harm.

In a statement shared with the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, airport authorities said that its facilities comply with "all international security standards in terms of the design of its infrastructure," including cameras and detectors.

And the airport noted that it was airline personnel's responsibility to maintain "the correct and safe operation of the infrastructure."

"We are collecting all the information to determine how this situation occurred, and reinforce safety measures and protocols with the airline operators to prevent it from happening again, beyond the responsibility that parents and caregivers should have for the children," the statement added.

The Chilean incident follows two similar occurrences in US airports.

In 2019, a two-year-old boy suffered a fractured hand after climbing onto the baggage belt at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

And in 2021, a nine-year-old was unharmed after ending up in the baggage system at Minneapolis-St Paul Airport, per Simple Flying.

Read the original article on Business Insider