See moment California’s Sonora Pass opens after epic 2023 snow season. And Tioga Pass?

Highway 108 over Sonora Pass reopened on Friday afternoon after 211 days, the longest closure since 2004/2005 when the route was closed for 220 days, according to Caltrans officials.

Video captures the moment with the reopening of the gate. The last time the pass was closed for this long was 2017, when it was closed until June 13, Caltrans said.

The route had been shut since Nov. 14, 2022.

While the highway is open now for the spring and summer seasons, vehicles traveling over Sonora Pass may run into water on the roadway from the seasonal runoff, Caltrans District 9 officials said. They advise drivers reduce their speed when traveling through wet areas.

Meanwhile, maintenance crews have cleared snow up to the eastern entrance of Yosemite National Park on Highway 120 over Tioga Pass. However, rock removal, more clearing of snow from the shoulder of the roadway and parking areas and repairs to guardrails are needed before the highway reopens.

