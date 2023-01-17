See the moment toddler runs to firefighter dad in Arizona. It’s ‘precious overload’

A photo of a toddler greeting her firefighter dad in Arizona has the internet gushing with emotion.

Capt. Dave Colson with the Glendale Fire Department was responding to a call at a home down the street from his house, the department said on Facebook.

Colson and the crew responded to a call of a gas leak, a spokesperson for the fire department told McClatchy News. He works on the department’s hazardous materials team.

After the minor situation was quickly taken care of, Colson’s wife let their daughter say hello to her dad.

“She quickly snapped this photo of them just before he swept her into his arms for a hug,” the post said.

Commenters on the post were all in agreement that the picture tugged at their heartstrings.

“That pic could win an award,” one commenter said.

“Daddy is her hero,” another wrote.

“Priceless precious overload,” someone said.

One commenter even suggested the daddy-daughter duo re-create the photo in the future.

“I need this to be recreated for his retirement or her graduation one day! I love this so much!”

Glendale is 10 miles northwest of Phoenix.

