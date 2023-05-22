See the moment when a woman wearing Ukraine's flag colors strode up the stairs at Cannes and poured what looked like blood all over herself

A protestor poured fake blood on herself on the Cannes red carpet. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

A protestor wearing the colors of Ukraine's flag gatecrashed Cannes and poured fake blood on herself.

The woman strode up the red carpet, pulled the bags of blood from her dress, and got to work.

She was hauled off the carpet by security officers.

A protestor clad in the colours of Ukraine's flag turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival when she abruptly doused herself in what looked like two bags of blood.

The unnamed woman wore a bejeweled yellow and blue dress, and was seen striding up the red carpet stairs during an event for the film "Acide" on Sunday at Cannes. After scaling a few steps, she stopped, looked over at the cameras, then appeared to reach into the neckline of her dress and pull out two bags of red liquid that resembled blood.

She then held the two bags over her head and burst them, spraying herself with the liquid. She used her hands to smear it all over her face and torso.

Before she could do more, security guards rushed over and hauled her off the stairs. Photographers were seen trying to crowd around the woman to get a picture of her before she was removed.

Last year's Cannes Film Festival was also interrupted by a woman protesting against sexual violence in Ukraine. The topless protestor had painted the country's flag on her chest, with the words "stop raping us" painted on her chest and abdomen, per CNN.

Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

