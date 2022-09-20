See Monster to finally open in Weston-super-Mare

The creators of the artwork say they want to start conversations about sustainability

The opening of a giant piece of art on a decommissioned North Sea oil platform will happen this week.

See Monster was due to open in Weston-super-Mare in Somerset in August but bad weather set it back.

It will now welcome visitors, for free, from Saturday 24 September, with residents of the town invited to a preview event on Friday.

Project managers said delays were to be expected with a project that is a "world first".

Weather conditions caused some of the delays as contractors could not work on the structure in high winds, rain or lightning.

Newsubstance, one of the groups behind the installation, said the "world-first project" is an "ambitious feat of design".

The artwork will be spread over four levels of the platform and include a waterfall, a 6,000-piece kinetic installation which will create the impression of shimmering scales, a green oasis and a seated amphitheatre and broadcast studio.

The entire construction is 114 ft (35m) tall - almost 50ft taller than the Angel of the North.

Visitors will be welcomed aboard the structure, shown in an artist's impression, after a summer of delays

The 450-tonne rig was transported to its site at the Tropicana on Weston seafront from the Netherlands in July, on a flatbed barge as large as a football pitch.

Patrick O'Mahony founder of Newsubstance, said: "This has been a huge project, the first [of its kind] in the world.

"The first is always going to be hard, that's why we thank the council and the people of Weston - everyone has been incredible and welcomed us."

