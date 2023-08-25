See the mug shots in Trump's Georgia case: Meadows, Giuliani, Powell, Ellis, Chesebro and others

Here are the mug shots of defendants who have been booked on charges connected with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Mark Meadows

The former Trump White House chief of staff was booked Thursday and released on a $100,000 bond.

Charges: Two counts — one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Mark Meadows. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Rudy Giuliani

The former Trump attorney was booked Wednesday and released on a $150,000 bond.

Charges: Thirteen counts — three of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; three of false statements; two of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; two of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; one of conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Rudy Giuliani (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Jenna Ellis

The attorney who advised Trump during his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results was booked Wednesday and released on a $100,000 bond.

Charges: Two counts — one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Booking photo of Jenna Ellis released on Aug. 23, 2023. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Kenneth Chesebro

The lawyer associated with Trump's campaign who came up with the legal theory behind the so-called fake electors scheme was booked Wednesday and released on a $100,000 bond.

Charges: Seven counts — two of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two of conspiracy to commit false statements; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to commit filing false documents; one of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Kenneth Chesebro. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Sidney Powell

The former member of Trump's legal team was booked Wednesday and released on a $100,000 bond.

Charges: Seven counts — two of conspiracy to commit election fraud; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to commit computer theft; one of conspiracy to commit computer trespass; one of conspiracy to defraud the state; one of conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy.

Booking photo of Sidney Powell released on Aug. 23, 2023. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Ray Smith

The attorney who represented Trump in 2020 election lawsuits in Georgia was booked Wednesday and released on a $50,000 bond.

Charges: Twelve counts — three of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer; two of false statements; two of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to commit filing false documents; one of conspiracy to commit impersonating public officer.

Ray Smith. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

David Shafer

The former Georgia state senator, allegedly a fake GOP elector, was booked Wednesday and released on a $75,000 bond.

Charges: Eight counts — three of false statements; two of forgery in the first degree; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of impersonating a public officer; one of criminal attempt to commit filing false documents.

David Shafer. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Cathy Latham

The former Coffee County GOP chair was booked Wednesday and released on a $75,000 bond.

Charges: Eleven counts — two of conspiracy to commit election fraud; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of impersonating a public officer; one of forgery in the first degree; one of false statements; one of criminal attempt to commit filing false documents; one of conspiracy to commit computer theft; one of conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; one of conspiracy to defraud the state; one of conspiracy to commit computer trespass.

Cathy Latham. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

John Eastman

The former Trump-allied attorney was booked Tuesday and released on a $100,000 bond.

Charges: Nine counts — two of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two of conspiracy to commit false statements; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; one of conspiracy to commit filing false documents; one of filing false documents; one of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

John Eastman mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 22, 2023. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Scott Hall

The 2020 Fulton County GOP poll watcher was booked Tuesday and released on a $10,000 bond.

Charges: Seven counts — two of conspiracy to commit election fraud; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to commit computer theft; one of conspiracy to commit computer trespass; one of conspiracy to defraud the state; one of conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy.

Scott Hall mugshot released by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 22, 2023. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Harrison Floyd

The former leader of Black Voices for Trump was booked Thursday. No bond agreement has been set.

Charges: Three counts — one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of influencing witnesses; one of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

Harrison Floyd. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The following defendants have not yet surrendered

Donald Trump

The former president is expected to be booked Thursday night and released on a $200,000 bond.

Charges: Thirteen counts — three of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer; two of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two of conspiracy to commit false statements; two of false statements and writings; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to commit filing false documents; one of filing false documents; one of conspiracy to commit to impersonating a public officer.

Jeffrey Clark

The former Trump Justice Department official is expected to be booked by noon Friday and released on a $100,00 bond.

Charges: Two counts — one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of criminal attempt to commit false statements.

Robert Cheeley

The Atlanta attorney is expected to be booked by noon Friday and released on a $50,000 bond.

Charges: Ten counts — two of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two of conspiracy to commit false statements; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to commit filing false documents; one of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer; one of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer; one of false statements; one of perjury.

Michael Roman

The former Trump staffer is expected to be booked by noon Friday and released on a $50,000 bond.

Charges: Seven counts — two of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; two of conspiracy to commit false statements; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to commit filing false documents; one of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Shawn Still

The alleged fake GOP elector is expected to be booked by noon Friday and released on a $10,000 bond.

Charges: Seven counts — two of forgery in the first degree; two of false statements; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of criminal attempt to commit filing false documents; one of impersonating a public officer.

Stephen Lee

The Lutheran pastor from Illinois is expected to be booked by noon Friday and released on a $75,000 bond.

Charges: Five counts — two of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of influencing witnesses; one of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements.

Trevian Kutti

The former publicist for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is expected to be booked by noon Friday and released on a $75,000 bond.

Charges: Three counts — one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of influencing witnesses; one of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements.

Misty Hampton

The former Coffee County elections director is expected to be booked by noon Friday and released on a $10,000 bond.

Charges: Seven counts — two of conspiracy to commit election fraud; one of violation of the Georgia RICO Act; one of conspiracy to defraud the state; one of conspiracy to commit computer theft; one of conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy; one of conspiracy to commit computer trespass.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com