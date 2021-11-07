SEE IT: Mugger on scooter pulls gun on teen waiting for Bronx subway train

A mugger was caught on video rolling up on a scooter to pull a gun on a teen waiting for a subway train, one of at least four Bronx holdups the crew committed.

Cops released surveillance video of two of the stickups Sunday and are are asking the public’s help identifying the crooks and tracking them down.

In the earliest incident, one of the robbers rode up on a scooter and flashed a gun at a 16-year-old boy sitting on a bench waiting for an uptown No. 6 train at the E. 143rd St station just after 10p.m. Oct. 31, startling video shows.

He passed the victim and exited through the turnstile but circled back and pointed the gun through the station gate, cops said. The victim shrugged it off and didn’t give up his phone and the robber left, cops said.

About 10 minutes later the same crook and an accomplice targeted a man and woman, both 26, on the street outside the station. One mugger pulled a gun and took an iPhone 12, AirPods and wallet from them while three more accomplices acted as lookouts, cops said.

About 7:50 p.m. Wednesday two of the crooks pulled a gun on a 15-year-old boy leaving the Nereid Ave. station. They took the boy’s iPhone 10 and red Nike backpack, which had his MacBook and a bank card inside, cops said.

One of the robbers slung the backpack over his own shoulders then found another victim 15 minutes later, a 19-year-old man sitting on a bench at the 219th St. station waiting for an uptown No. 5 train, cops said.

Video shows the robber approach the man and point what looks like a gun. The victim got up and scrambled down the station stairs to escape. The crook did not pursue him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.