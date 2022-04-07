SEE IT: Mugger shoves elderly woman to the ground in Bronx purse-snatching

A hulking and heartless crook threw a 76-year-old woman to the ground during a purse-snatching at a Bronx bank caught on camera, police said Thursday.

The shameless Saturday afternoon mugging was the first of two back-to-back brutal attacks against elderly Bronx women, cops said.

The victim had just pulled money from an ATM at a Citizens Bank on East Fordham Road near Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:40 p.m. when the suspect, who was waiting on line behind her, grabbed her purse, surveillance video recovered by the NYPD shows.

The suspect shoved the woman to the ground when she wouldn’t give up her bag and ran off with it, the video shows.

The senior suffered a deep cut to her head when she fell and was rushed to Saint Barnabas Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

No arrests have been made.

Less than 12 hours later in Pelham Bay, three teens jumped a 76-year-old woman returning to her apartment building on Roberts Ave. near Hobart Ave. from a night of dancing, cops said.

One of the suspects, a 13-year-old girl, grabbed the woman by her arm and swung her around until she fell to the lobby floor. The teen then ran off with the victim’s purse, which had $50 and a debit card inside, cops said.

The 13-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after she called 911 to report she was the victim in an unrelated robbery, a police source said.

The suspect in Saturday’s bag grab was last seen wearing a black surgical mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a camouflage coat, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.