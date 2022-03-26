SEE IT: Multiple shots fired as gunmen take aim at rival on Queens street

Three gunmen opened fire on a 36-year-old man they chased down a Queens street during a broad-daylight attack, startling video released by police Saturday shows.

The victim was hit in the shoulder as he scrambled for cover from the barrage of bullets fired at him near 188th St. and Henderson Ave. in Hollis about 2:45 p.m. Friday, cops said.

Surveillance video released by police show three younger men in hooded jackets and surgical masks chasing the older victim before they all pull guns and begin shooting.

Two gunmen fire a few rounds and run off, the video shows. The first attacker begins to leave, but turns again and continues to fire for a few more seconds before his gun appears to jam and he runs off.

More than a half-dozen shots were fired, with most of the bullets embedding in cars parked in the area, cops said. It was not immediately disclosed why the victim was targeted.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated.

Cops released the video in the hopes someone recognizes the shooters.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.