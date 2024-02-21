See which Nashville, Middle Tennessee schools are top performers

Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
Well over 100 public schools around Middle Tennessee earned "reward" status from the state, meaning they demonstrated high levels of academic performance, met specific improvement goals or both. The list, released Tuesday, includes 21 schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools, 31 within Williamson County Schools and dozens more across other districts in the region.

The Tennessee Department of Education released its yearly list of high-performing schools and districts alongside a list of districts in need of improvement. However, it did not release its usual list of "priority" schools, which have historically included those in the bottom 5% of the state's standardized test scores or with low graduation rates. The department attributed the decision to delays at the federal level and the rollout of A-F letter grades for Tennessee schools in December.

Statewide, 400 schools across 98 districts earned reward status for the 2022-23 school year.

Notably, two MNPS schools moved from the 2021-22 priority schools list to the newly-released reward schools list, which reflects the 2022-23 school year. Those schools are:

  • Ida B. Wells Elementary

  • Tom Joy Elementary

They join four others within the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district that moved from priority to reward status.

Here's a look at how Middle Tennessee schools and districts fared this year.

Anson Amour helps a student at Tom Joy Elementary School in Nashville , Tenn., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Exemplary school districts in Middle Tennessee

Twelve districts earned exemplary status statewide, meaning they received an overall district performance score of 3.1 or higher on a 4-point scale. Here are the three in Middle Tennessee.

  • Franklin Special School District (Williamson County)

  • Tennessee School for the Deaf (campuses in Jackson, Nashville and Knoxville)

  • Trousdale County Schools

School districts in need of improvement in Middle Tennessee

Seven districts were listed as "in need of improvement" across the state — with all but one in Middle Tennessee. That means their overall final score fell into the bottom 5% of all districts, according to the education department website.

Here are the six in Middle Tennessee:

  • Achievement School District (campuses in Memphis and Nashville)

  • Cannon County Schools

  • Hickman County Schools

  • Houston County Schools

  • Pickett County Schools

  • Robertson County Schools

MNPS reward schools

Here are the 21 MNPS schools that earned reward status in 2022-23:

  • Dodson Elementary

  • Eakin Elementary

  • Early College High School

  • East End Preparatory School

  • Glendale Elementary

  • Harpeth Valley Elementary

  • Hume-Fogg High

  • Ida B. Wells Elementary

  • John B. Whitsitt Elementary

  • Julia Green Elementary

  • Lockeland Elementary

  • Martin Luther King Jr. School

  • Meigs Middle

  • Nashville Big Picture High School

  • Nashville School Of The Arts

  • Paragon Mills Elementary

  • Rocketship United

  • Tom Joy Elementary

  • Tusculum Elementary

  • Valor Voyager Academy

  • Westmeade Elementary

A student works on a reading assignment at Dodson Elementary School on June 6, 2023, in Nashville.
Reward schools in Williamson County Schools

Here are the 31 schools within Williamson County Schools that earned reward status in 2022-23:

  • Brentwood High School

  • Chapman's Retreat Elementary

  • College Grove Elementary

  • Creekside Elementary

  • Crockett Elementary

  • Edmondson Elementary

  • Fairview Elementary

  • Fairview High School

  • Franklin High School

  • Fred J. Page High School

  • Grassland Elementary

  • Hunters Bend Elementary

  • Independence High School

  • Jordan Elementary School

  • Kenrose Elementary

  • Lipscomb Elementary

  • Longview Elementary

  • Mill Creek Middle School

  • Nolensville Elementary

  • Nolensville High School

  • Oak View Elementary

  • Ravenwood High School

  • Renaissance High School

  • Summit High School

  • Sunset Elementary

  • Sunset Middle School

  • Thompson's Station

  • Thompson's Station Middle School

  • Trinity Elementary

  • Walnut Grove Elementary

  • Woodland Middle School

Graduating seniors sit while waiting their turn to get their diplomas during the Ravenwood High School class of 2023 commencement ceremony at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Reward schools in Wilson County Schools

Here are the eight schools within Wilson County Schools that earned reward status in 2022-23:

  • Gladeville Middle School

  • Lakeview Elementary

  • Lebanon High School

  • Mt. Juliet Middle School

  • Rutland Elementary

  • Southside Elementary

  • Springdale Elementary

  • Stoner Creek Elementary

Reward schools in other Middle Tennessee districts

Several other districts around the region had schools that earned reward status. While this is not an exhaustive list, here's a look at some of those schools.

Cheatham County Schools

  • Kingston Springs Elementary

  • Pegram Elementary

  • Fine Arts Magnet School Sycamore High School

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

  • East Montgomery Elementary

  • Montgomery Central Elementary

  • Rossview Elementary

  • Sango Elementary Spanish Immersion at Barksdale

Dickson County School District

  • Centennial Elementary

  • Charlotte Elementary

  • Creek Wood High School

  • Dickson Elementary

  • Stuart Burns Elementary

  • The Discovery School

A crowd gathers for the Creek Wood High School graduation on May 19, 2022.
Franklin Special School District (Williamson County)

  • Franklin Elementary

  • Liberty Elementary

  • Poplar Grove K-4

Lebanon Special School District

  • Castle Heights Elementary

  • Coles Ferry Elementary

  • Jones Brummett Elementary

Murfreesboro City Schools

  • Black Fox Elementary

  • Bradley Academy

  • Erma Siegel Elementary

  • Northfield Elementary

  • Overall Creek Elementary

  • Reeves-Rogers Elementary

Robertson County Schools

  • Cheatham Park Elementary

  • Greenbrier Elementary

Rutherford County Schools

  • Blackman High School

  • Blackman Middle School

  • Cedar Grove Elementary

  • Central Magnet School

  • Christiana Middle School

  • Eagleville School (K-12)

  • Holloway High School

  • Lascassas Elementary

  • McFadden School Of Excellence

  • Plainview Elementary School

  • Rockvale High School

  • Rutherford County Virtual School

  • Siegel Middle School

  • Smyrna Primary

  • Stewarts Creek Elementary

  • Stewartsboro Elementary

  • Thurman Francis Arts Academy

  • Walter Hill Elementary

  • Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

  • Wilson Elementary School

Sumner County Schools

  • Beech Elementary

  • Bethpage Elementary

  • Hendersonville High School

  • J.W. Wiseman Elementary

  • Madison Creek Elementary

  • Millersville Elementary

  • North Sumner Elementary

  • Oakmont Elementary

  • T.W. Hunter Middle School

  • Union Elementary

Still looking for your school? Here's the full list

