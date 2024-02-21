See which Nashville, Middle Tennessee schools are top performers
Well over 100 public schools around Middle Tennessee earned "reward" status from the state, meaning they demonstrated high levels of academic performance, met specific improvement goals or both. The list, released Tuesday, includes 21 schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools, 31 within Williamson County Schools and dozens more across other districts in the region.
The Tennessee Department of Education released its yearly list of high-performing schools and districts alongside a list of districts in need of improvement. However, it did not release its usual list of "priority" schools, which have historically included those in the bottom 5% of the state's standardized test scores or with low graduation rates. The department attributed the decision to delays at the federal level and the rollout of A-F letter grades for Tennessee schools in December.
Statewide, 400 schools across 98 districts earned reward status for the 2022-23 school year.
See if your school made the list: Tennessee names its 2022-23 reward schools
Notably, two MNPS schools moved from the 2021-22 priority schools list to the newly-released reward schools list, which reflects the 2022-23 school year. Those schools are:
Ida B. Wells Elementary
Tom Joy Elementary
They join four others within the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district that moved from priority to reward status.
Here's a look at how Middle Tennessee schools and districts fared this year.
Exemplary school districts in Middle Tennessee
Twelve districts earned exemplary status statewide, meaning they received an overall district performance score of 3.1 or higher on a 4-point scale. Here are the three in Middle Tennessee.
Franklin Special School District (Williamson County)
Tennessee School for the Deaf (campuses in Jackson, Nashville and Knoxville)
Trousdale County Schools
School districts in need of improvement in Middle Tennessee
Seven districts were listed as "in need of improvement" across the state — with all but one in Middle Tennessee. That means their overall final score fell into the bottom 5% of all districts, according to the education department website.
Here are the six in Middle Tennessee:
Achievement School District (campuses in Memphis and Nashville)
Cannon County Schools
Hickman County Schools
Houston County Schools
Pickett County Schools
Robertson County Schools
MNPS reward schools
Here are the 21 MNPS schools that earned reward status in 2022-23:
Dodson Elementary
Eakin Elementary
Early College High School
East End Preparatory School
Glendale Elementary
Harpeth Valley Elementary
Hume-Fogg High
Ida B. Wells Elementary
John B. Whitsitt Elementary
Julia Green Elementary
Lockeland Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr. School
Meigs Middle
Nashville Big Picture High School
Nashville School Of The Arts
Paragon Mills Elementary
Rocketship United
Tom Joy Elementary
Tusculum Elementary
Valor Voyager Academy
Westmeade Elementary
Reward schools in Williamson County Schools
Here are the 31 schools within Williamson County Schools that earned reward status in 2022-23:
Brentwood High School
Chapman's Retreat Elementary
College Grove Elementary
Creekside Elementary
Crockett Elementary
Edmondson Elementary
Fairview Elementary
Fairview High School
Franklin High School
Fred J. Page High School
Grassland Elementary
Hunters Bend Elementary
Independence High School
Jordan Elementary School
Kenrose Elementary
Lipscomb Elementary
Longview Elementary
Mill Creek Middle School
Nolensville Elementary
Nolensville High School
Oak View Elementary
Ravenwood High School
Renaissance High School
Summit High School
Sunset Elementary
Sunset Middle School
Thompson's Station
Thompson's Station Middle School
Trinity Elementary
Walnut Grove Elementary
Woodland Middle School
Reward schools in Wilson County Schools
Here are the eight schools within Wilson County Schools that earned reward status in 2022-23:
Gladeville Middle School
Lakeview Elementary
Lebanon High School
Mt. Juliet Middle School
Rutland Elementary
Southside Elementary
Springdale Elementary
Stoner Creek Elementary
Reward schools in other Middle Tennessee districts
Several other districts around the region had schools that earned reward status. While this is not an exhaustive list, here's a look at some of those schools.
Cheatham County Schools
Kingston Springs Elementary
Pegram Elementary
Fine Arts Magnet School Sycamore High School
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System
East Montgomery Elementary
Montgomery Central Elementary
Rossview Elementary
Sango Elementary Spanish Immersion at Barksdale
Dickson County School District
Centennial Elementary
Charlotte Elementary
Creek Wood High School
Dickson Elementary
Stuart Burns Elementary
The Discovery School
Franklin Special School District (Williamson County)
Franklin Elementary
Liberty Elementary
Poplar Grove K-4
Lebanon Special School District
Castle Heights Elementary
Coles Ferry Elementary
Jones Brummett Elementary
Murfreesboro City Schools
Black Fox Elementary
Bradley Academy
Erma Siegel Elementary
Northfield Elementary
Overall Creek Elementary
Reeves-Rogers Elementary
Robertson County Schools
Cheatham Park Elementary
Greenbrier Elementary
Rutherford County Schools
Blackman High School
Blackman Middle School
Cedar Grove Elementary
Central Magnet School
Christiana Middle School
Eagleville School (K-12)
Holloway High School
Lascassas Elementary
McFadden School Of Excellence
Plainview Elementary School
Rockvale High School
Rutherford County Virtual School
Siegel Middle School
Smyrna Primary
Stewarts Creek Elementary
Stewartsboro Elementary
Thurman Francis Arts Academy
Walter Hill Elementary
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
Wilson Elementary School
Sumner County Schools
Beech Elementary
Bethpage Elementary
Hendersonville High School
J.W. Wiseman Elementary
Madison Creek Elementary
Millersville Elementary
North Sumner Elementary
Oakmont Elementary
T.W. Hunter Middle School
Union Elementary
Still looking for your school? Here's the full list
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: See which Nashville, Middle Tennessee schools are top performers