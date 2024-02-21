See which Nashville, Middle Tennessee schools are top performers

Well over 100 public schools around Middle Tennessee earned "reward" status from the state, meaning they demonstrated high levels of academic performance, met specific improvement goals or both. The list, released Tuesday, includes 21 schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools, 31 within Williamson County Schools and dozens more across other districts in the region.

The Tennessee Department of Education released its yearly list of high-performing schools and districts alongside a list of districts in need of improvement. However, it did not release its usual list of "priority" schools, which have historically included those in the bottom 5% of the state's standardized test scores or with low graduation rates. The department attributed the decision to delays at the federal level and the rollout of A-F letter grades for Tennessee schools in December.

Statewide, 400 schools across 98 districts earned reward status for the 2022-23 school year.

Notably, two MNPS schools moved from the 2021-22 priority schools list to the newly-released reward schools list, which reflects the 2022-23 school year. Those schools are:

Ida B. Wells Elementary

Tom Joy Elementary

They join four others within the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district that moved from priority to reward status.

Here's a look at how Middle Tennessee schools and districts fared this year.

Exemplary school districts in Middle Tennessee

Twelve districts earned exemplary status statewide, meaning they received an overall district performance score of 3.1 or higher on a 4-point scale. Here are the three in Middle Tennessee.

Franklin Special School District (Williamson County)

Tennessee School for the Deaf (campuses in Jackson, Nashville and Knoxville)

Trousdale County Schools

School districts in need of improvement in Middle Tennessee

Seven districts were listed as "in need of improvement" across the state — with all but one in Middle Tennessee. That means their overall final score fell into the bottom 5% of all districts, according to the education department website.

Here are the six in Middle Tennessee:

Achievement School District (campuses in Memphis and Nashville)

Cannon County Schools

Hickman County Schools

Houston County Schools

Pickett County Schools

Robertson County Schools

MNPS reward schools

Here are the 21 MNPS schools that earned reward status in 2022-23:

Dodson Elementary

Eakin Elementary

Early College High School

East End Preparatory School

Glendale Elementary

Harpeth Valley Elementary

Hume-Fogg High

Ida B. Wells Elementary

John B. Whitsitt Elementary

Julia Green Elementary

Lockeland Elementary

Martin Luther King Jr. School

Meigs Middle

Nashville Big Picture High School

Nashville School Of The Arts

Paragon Mills Elementary

Rocketship United

Tom Joy Elementary

Tusculum Elementary

Valor Voyager Academy

Westmeade Elementary

Reward schools in Williamson County Schools

Here are the 31 schools within Williamson County Schools that earned reward status in 2022-23:

Brentwood High School

Chapman's Retreat Elementary

College Grove Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Edmondson Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Fairview High School

Franklin High School

Fred J. Page High School

Grassland Elementary

Hunters Bend Elementary

Independence High School

Jordan Elementary School

Kenrose Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Longview Elementary

Mill Creek Middle School

Nolensville Elementary

Nolensville High School

Oak View Elementary

Ravenwood High School

Renaissance High School

Summit High School

Sunset Elementary

Sunset Middle School

Thompson's Station

Thompson's Station Middle School

Trinity Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary

Woodland Middle School

Reward schools in Wilson County Schools

Here are the eight schools within Wilson County Schools that earned reward status in 2022-23:

Gladeville Middle School

Lakeview Elementary

Lebanon High School

Mt. Juliet Middle School

Rutland Elementary

Southside Elementary

Springdale Elementary

Stoner Creek Elementary

Reward schools in other Middle Tennessee districts

Several other districts around the region had schools that earned reward status. While this is not an exhaustive list, here's a look at some of those schools.

Cheatham County Schools

Kingston Springs Elementary

Pegram Elementary

Fine Arts Magnet School Sycamore High School

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

East Montgomery Elementary

Montgomery Central Elementary

Rossview Elementary

Sango Elementary Spanish Immersion at Barksdale

Dickson County School District

Centennial Elementary

Charlotte Elementary

Creek Wood High School

Dickson Elementary

Stuart Burns Elementary

The Discovery School

Franklin Special School District (Williamson County)

Franklin Elementary

Liberty Elementary

Poplar Grove K-4

Lebanon Special School District

Castle Heights Elementary

Coles Ferry Elementary

Jones Brummett Elementary

Murfreesboro City Schools

Black Fox Elementary

Bradley Academy

Erma Siegel Elementary

Northfield Elementary

Overall Creek Elementary

Reeves-Rogers Elementary

Robertson County Schools

Cheatham Park Elementary

Greenbrier Elementary

Rutherford County Schools

Blackman High School

Blackman Middle School

Cedar Grove Elementary

Central Magnet School

Christiana Middle School

Eagleville School (K-12)

Holloway High School

Lascassas Elementary

McFadden School Of Excellence

Plainview Elementary School

Rockvale High School

Rutherford County Virtual School

Siegel Middle School

Smyrna Primary

Stewarts Creek Elementary

Stewartsboro Elementary

Thurman Francis Arts Academy

Walter Hill Elementary

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

Wilson Elementary School

Sumner County Schools

Beech Elementary

Bethpage Elementary

Hendersonville High School

J.W. Wiseman Elementary

Madison Creek Elementary

Millersville Elementary

North Sumner Elementary

Oakmont Elementary

T.W. Hunter Middle School

Union Elementary

