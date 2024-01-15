See what nearly $5,000 monthly rent gets you in Westchester and Rockland

What apartments are available for around $5,000 monthly rent — Westchester's and Rockland's higher-end market?

In Westchester, a host of new apartment buildings in cities such as New Rochelle, White Plains and Yonkers provide more than a few from which to choose.

Longtime city residents may wonder about the higher price points with all the new development — a look online showed at least a couple of Westchester apartments asking for more than $7,000 a month. But compared to New York City's stratosphere — recent listings there included a 1,140-square-foot apartment on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue asking $14,295-a-month rent — even Westchester's priciest rents start to look less eye-popping.

Here's a look at some of the apartments listed near $5,000 a month in Westchester and Rockland. The asking rents don't necessarily account for what's known as concessions, in which a building's management company or landlord offers incentives such as some break on rent. Rents also may not cover additional fees and other costs.

It's conceivable one or more units could be rented or taken off market by this article's publication time or that the asking rent changes.

The exterior of The Mariner apartments at 21 Willett Avenue in Port Chester, photographed Jan. 11, 2024.

The Mariner, unit 312, 21 Willett Ave., Port Chester

Rent listed from $4,695 a month

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,373-square-foot apartment in a waterfront building that's about a five-minute walk to the train station. According to the listing, the building has covered and outdoor parking that includes 10 EV-charging stations. There's a fitness center, a nearby river trail, and rental boat slips nearby. There's a club lounge, on-site storage, dry-cleaning pick up, and the building is pet friendly. Each apartment has an in-unit washer/dryer and is cable ready for Optimum and Fios. A landscaped roof deck has a barbecue area and harbor views.

The Arc at Westchester Place at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle Jan. 11, 2024.

The Arc at Westchester Place, unit 611, 64 Centre Ave., New Rochelle

Rent listed from $4,850 a month

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in a building whose name is a portmanteau of artist colony, which refers to the New Rochelle artists colony that started in the early 20th century, according to the Arc's website. The building has installations from local artists. There is a rooftop terrace, indoor dog run, a fitness center and separate yoga studio, a basketball court, a billiard room, a co-working space, and a full-amenity floor at the top of the building, the website said.

The exterior of the Sawyer Place apartments at 45 Main Street in Yonkers, photographed Jan. 11, 2024.

Sawyer Place, unit 2601A, 45 Main St., Yonkers

Rent listed from $4,743 a month

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,282-square-foot apartment in a building that overlooks the Hudson River and has a rooftop terrace and the Fitness Factory Health Club, according the listing. The building includes a resident lounge and game room, a terrace with outdoor movie theater, and indoor theater.

Building 1100 at Admirals Cove in Haverstraw Nov. 13, 2023.

Admirals Cove, unit 4212, 1100 Admirals Cove Blvd., Haverstraw

Rent listed from $4,650 a month

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,015-square-foot apartment, according to a Zillow listing, in a building overlooking the Hudson River. There is a lobby, a fitness center, two community club lounges, a seasonal swimming pool, cabana, sun deck, fire pit, barbecue, a playground, and a waterfront restaurant. Residents can walk to a commuter ferry to Metro-North. There's outdoor and garage parking with EV charging, according to the building's website.

Fifteen Parkview: 15 Parkview Avenue in Bronxville/Garrett Park, Yonkers, Dec. 14, 2023.

Fifteen Parkview, unit 211, 15 Parkview Ave., Bronxville/Garrett Park, Yonkers

Rent listed from $4,950 a month

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,098-square-foot apartment in a new building in Yonkers' Garrett Park and Bronxville. According to the building's website, the apartment was to become available on Jan. 17. Fifteen Parkview's apartments have walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and kitchens with best-in-class appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz countertop, according to an online description. There's access to a private gym, pet bath, a co-working space with complimentary coffee, and an outdoor seating space with fire pit and roof terrace with lounge chairs. On-site parking includes electric chargers. Units have air conditioning and are cable ready, according to the website. Bronxville's Metro-North station provides one of the shortest commutes to Manhattan. The 80,000-square-foot building has 60 apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to a news release.

The exterior of The Mitchell apartments at 131 Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, photographed Jan. 11, 2024.

The Mitchell, unit 1142, 131 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains

Rent listed from $4,970 a month

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,197-square-foot apartment in a building with a rooftop deck lounge with firepits, grill stations, and outdoor games, the building's website said. There's a rooftop screening area for sports games and movies, a community lounge, a golf and multi-sport simulator, an outdoor pet park connected to an indoor pet spa, as well as two fitness studios, a yoga/flex studio, a children’s playroom, a co-working lounge with coffee bar, and EV charging stations.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: See what Westchester, Rockland NY apartments rent for $5,000