See newly unveiled Kansas City Current jerseys ahead of the 2024 NWSL season

The Kansas City Current unveiled its new look for 2024, releasing primary and secondary kits for the club’s inaugural season at CPKC Stadium.

The jerseys are similar to the look the Current has sported over the past two years, but several elements of the kit have been refreshed.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new primary and secondary kits for such a monumental season in women’s sports,” said Current vice president of marketing Jocelyn Monroe in the club’s release. “The thoughtful and intentional design reflects the club’s identity in multiple ways. It provides a sense of joyful expression, it celebrates the current energy around the team and the Kansas City community, and it draws inspiration from the landscape of the Missouri River.”

The primary kit, which will debut during the 2024 season opener and inaugural match at CPKC Stadium on March 16, is similar to the previous red kits donned the last two seasons. The two-toned red top is a darker pattern against a more vibrant red backdrop, with teal around the sleeves and down the side of the kit.

The shorts match the primary red top, with teal socks to accompany them.

The secondary kit features a gradient of teal to white. This kit will feature matching teal shorts and teal socks.

A first look at the KC Current jerseys, worn by Lauren (red) and Bia (white/teal).

Gradient patterns for the secondary kit are being used league-wide. Because of that, some fans have pointed out that NJ/NY Gotham FC features a similar secondary kit to the Current’s.

Gotham’s secondary kits have a lighter shade of blue.

Both primary and secondary kits are available for pre-order. The youth-sized kits start at $80, and adult kits start at $95.

The jerseys also have a new sponsor on the front. The Current announced a “multiyear deal” with the United Way of Greater Kansas City as the club’s front kit sponsor in January. The specific length of that agreement is not yet known.

The previous two seasons featured St. Luke’s Health on the front as the main sponsor. The Current agreed to a deal with the University of Kansas Health System as the official health care provider of the club in November of last year.