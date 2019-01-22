See Niagara Falls Transform Into an Icy Wonderland Amid Bone-Chilling Cold

The frigid winter storm that plunged much of the northeast into bone-chilling cold this week has had a dramatic impact on Niagara Falls.

Visitors to the world-famous waterfall on the U.S.-Canada border are sharing photos that show parts of its rushing waters frozen into creeping icicles.

Images taken from the top of the falls show trees and pathways coated in thick sheets of snow and ice.

Talk about walking in a winter wonderland. This storm should have been named Elsa, which left everything in #NiagaraFalls frozen. pic.twitter.com/Fnjotb7SmK — becky belsher (@Beckyab83) January 22, 2019

The majestic winter scene is expected to stick around a little longer: The forecast from the National Weather Service says the area will stay cold Tuesday, with a high of just 26 degrees.

But temperatures are expected to climb later in the week, meaning the frozen falls’ days are numbered.