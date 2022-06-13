SEE IT: NYC Parks worker punched by stranger in Riverside Park, fights back with martial arts kicks

A Parks Department worker was punched in the face in a Manhattan park by a stranger who raced off on a scooter — but not before the victim tried to in vain to knock him out with a couple of martial arts kicks, cops said Monday.

Cellphone video from a witness shows the attacker throwing a punch at the 29-year-old victim in Riverside Park on the Upper West Side about 8:10 p.m. June 6.

The worker fights back as both men disappear briefly behind a Parks Department vehicle near Riverside Drive and W. 79th St.

A second Parks worker used pepper spray on the assailant, who managed to get away on a scooter, the video shows.

The victim was treated at the scene for a cut to his face.

Cops released the video Monday and are asking the public’s help identifying the attacker and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.