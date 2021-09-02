SEE IT: NYC straphanger sucker-punches MTA employee

A steamed straphanger punched an on-duty MTA worker he was quarreling with during a caught-on-video clash at the 14th St. station in Manhattan, police said Thursday.

The mystery man flew off the handle after the transit employee nudged him with his bookbag near the turnstiles at 12:40 p.m., cops said.

The worker blocks a haymaker the man throws at him, but can’t dodge the fist aimed at his face, the video shows. The MTA employee suffered a cut inside his mouth and damaged teeth and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital.

The cantankerous commuter remains at large.

Police released video of the man on Thursday in the hope someone recognizes him. He’s described as Black with a heavy build and glasses. At the time of the attack he was dressed all in black and sported a blue bandana across his brow.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.