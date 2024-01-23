See Oklahoma road conditions and school closures as some slick spots persist
After a day of freezing rain, some areas of Oklahoma are still experiencing icy roads despite the above-freezing temperatures.
Check out road conditions and closings in your area here.
Oklahoma road conditions today
Check Oklahoma road conditions thanks to ODOT's interactive map.
Closings due to the weather
Keep up with school, church and event closings using the link below.
