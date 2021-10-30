SEE IT: Pair of gunmen open fire on passing rival on Bronx street

A pair of brazen gunmen were caught on camera opening fire on a rival passing them in broad daylight on a Bronx street, officials said Saturday.

The 22-year-old victim was walking down Hoe Ave. near Westchester Ave. in Foxhurst about 1 p.m. Oct. 18 when the two gunmen, both clad in black, pass him on the left, officials said.

Surveillance video recovered from the scene shows one of the two men turning to look at the victim, who is sporting a red-hooded sweatshirt.

In unison, the two suspects pull their guns and open fire, shooting off several rounds, cops said. The victim ducks and weaves away as he pulls his own handgun, but he’s hit in the left knee before he can get off a shot.

The two suspects hurried away, officials said. EMS took the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Cops on Saturday released a video of the shooting in the hopes that someone recognizes the two triggermen.

Both men are described as being between 16 and 25-years-old, officials said. Both were wearing black jackets and black pants, although one had a white stripe running down one leg. The two also wore different colored footwear: one wore black and white sneakers while the other sported black and red kicks.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two men is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.