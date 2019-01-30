See how people are coping with the scary chill of the polar vortex

Parts of the Midwest are experiencing the coldest temperatures in 20 years this week as the polar vortex takes hold.

On Wednesday morning, it was -22 degrees in Chicago, with a wind chill of -49, according to CNN. In northern Minnesota, wind chills dropped to -65. Flights are being delayed and cancelled. The USPS has partially halted service. In some places, it's possible to get frostbite after only a few minutes of skin exposure.

On Twitter, people are sharing the polar vortex's wild effects in their own hometowns. There's indoor ice, boiling water vaporizing into the air, innovative winter-wear layering techniques, and (crucially) bundled-up dogs.

Has not moved since being dressed to go out. She knows s**t's about to get real. #PolarVortex #minus37 pic.twitter.com/HRZQd0P9BK — Jeff Anderson (@lawkota) January 30, 2019

In Chicago, commuter rail tracks were set on fire to keep them operational in the frigid temperatures.

It’s so cold in Chicago, crews had to set fire to commuter rail tracks to keep the trains moving smoothly. https://t.co/YsCjTNIMhe pic.twitter.com/j0ej5C0PAl — ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2019

Things are getting weird out there.

#PolarVortex I opened the door to let my dog out and immediately felt like I couldn’t breathe. Insane. Watch your pets guys. Bring them in soon as they handle the business. My dog ran out and then looked back like are you kidding me lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/spgeaowx7T — Loré (@villalore24) January 30, 2019

An extremely light morning rush hour. More

Image: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Currently it's -21 with a wind chill of -42 at my house.



Not a whole lot to do outside during a #PolarVortex but fill balloons with food coloring & water to see what happens. pic.twitter.com/yk3nkTePM8



— Kori Zenz (@KoRickZenz) January 30, 2019

The Chicago River is partially frozen. More

Image: Scott Olson / Getty Images