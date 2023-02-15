‘I can see the person that stole it;’ Insurance employee helps police track down stolen medical van

Dayton police arrested a man Tuesday after he stole a medical liability insurance company’s wheelchair van from Miami Valley Hospital.

Police became aware of the theft on Tuesday afternoon when an employee from Medpro, LLC called 911 to report the van had been stolen.

“We have live drive cams in the there, as well as GPS, and I can see the person that stole it,” the employee told dispatchers in a 911 call obtained through a public records request.

A police report indicated that the keys were left inside of the van before it was stolen.

Over the course of a nine-minute 911 call, the Medpro employee helped dispatch track down the stolen van.

Police caught up with the van on N. Broadway and were able to take the driver, identified in a police report as Raheim Walker, into custody.

Walker, 55, is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a theft charge, according to online court records.

News Center 7 has reached out to Medpro and Miami Valley Hospital for comment. We’re awaiting a response.



