See Peyton Manning at MO Sports Hall of Fame gala, volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters

CFO awards inclusion grants

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has selected the latest recipients of the Inclusion & Belonging Grants for the 2023–24 grant cycle. The program supports small grant requests to ensure equitable participation and engagement in local communities.

The six recipients, receiving a total of $11,500, are: Jaxon’s Badgers, $3,000; Marionville Elementary, $550; Monett R-1 School District, $3,000; Nixa Public Schools, $450; Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, $2,500i; and Superstars of Point Performing Arts, $2,000. About $23,000 remains available in the Inclusion & Belonging Grant Program. Agencies may apply for up to $3,000 to support expenses related to ensuring diverse representation in leadership roles and the community; providing students with equitable opportunity for community engagement and leadership; and hosting events that ensure visible representations of belonging in the Ozarks.

Applications are reviewed and awarded through mid-June. To learn more about the CFO’s grant application process, visit cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.

LifeHouse celebrate 10 years

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri celebrated the 10th anniversary of its LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home.

LifeHouse in Springfield opened its doors inside the former Carmel of St. Anne Monastery on Dec. 27, 2013. LifeHouse is a residential program for homeless, pregnant women that offers individualized case management along with pre- and post-natal education and parenting and life skills training.

LifeHouse has social work case managers, a registered nurse, a mental health counselor, and support staff on site. A mother can stay up to one year after the birth of her baby and may bring one additional child under the age of 5.

Since opening, LifeHouse has been home to 218 women and 48 children and welcomed 138 healthy babies. There are currently 13 mothers, four toddlers, and 15 babies living at LifeHouse.

As LifeHouse in Springfield celebrates its anniversary, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is gearing up for the opening of a second location in Cape Girardeau this spring.

Championship Gala features Peyton Manning

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will host its inaugural Champions Gala, benefitting both Special Olympics Missouri and Champions Committed to Kids, with the ceremony set for 6 p.m. on April 4 at University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in downtown Springfield. The event will also feature an appearance by special guest Peyton Manning, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In addition to a special pre-dinner VIP reception, the Champions Gala will include a plated dinner, plus recognition of both Special Olympics Missouri and Champions Committed to Kids. The event will culminate with a special Q&A with Peyton Manning.

As part of the Hall of Fame’s new charitable initiative, a portion of the proceeds from the Champions Gala will benefit Champions Committed to Kids, a Springfield-based charity which gives children who are fighting chronic illnesses or a disability a chance to feel what it’s like to be part of an athletic team while building lifelong friendships. Special Olympics is the Hall of Fame’s statewide charity partner for 2024 and will be featured at (and benefit from) the Champions Gala, as well as the Hall of Fame’s four statewide Enshrinement Ceremonies throughout the year.

VIP Sponsorships, sponsorship tables and individual tickets are on sale immediately by calling 417-889-3100.

Big Brothers Big Sisters seeking mentors

In celebration of National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks is issuing a call to action to become champions of change by stepping into the world of mentorship.

This January, BBBSO is on a mission to redefine mentorship, showcasing that it doesn't take grand gestures but rather embraces the beauty of the little everyday moments that leave an indelible mark on a young person's life. Whether it's catching a movie, sharing a slice of pizza, or grabbing coffee, these seemingly small acts have the power to create lasting connections.

This National Mentoring Month, BBBSO extends an open invitation to the community to join the movement by sharing their pivotal mentorship moments, using the hashtag #BeBig across all social media channels. These stories, big or small, will weave a tapestry of inspiration, testifying to the profound impact and universality of mentorship moments.

Discover the rewarding journey of becoming a mentor with BBBSO at www.bigbro.com.

Share a heart at McDonalds

Seventy McDonald's Restaurants in the Ozarks are encouraging customers to support Springfield's two Ronald McDonald Houses by donating $1, $5 or $20 and adopting a heart.

With every heart adopted, the contributor will have an opportunity to enter a social media contest holding their signed heart with the message “l shared my heart #forRMHCozarks" for a chance to win one of four $250 Great Southern MasterCard gift cards.

Over 40 mayors ini the participating region are being asked to support the campaign by proclaiming Feb. 12-18 "Ronald McDonald House Week" in their towns. McDonald's of Springfield will participate in the Share a Heart Campaign.

The Share aHeart Campaign raised over $164,000 for Springfield's Ronald McDonald Houses in 2023. Donations from the private sector provide 10% of the Ronald McDonald House operating expenses, which exceed $900,000 annually.

Girl Scouts host "Thinking Day"

Greene and Christian counties are co-hosting a World Thinking Day 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4 at Parkview High School. Up to 400 girls are expected to attend.

This event has been mostly volunteer-planned and led. Last year, just over 200 girls attended.

At the event, Girl Scout Troops represent different countries from across the World Association of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides organization. They teach, learn and share things from that country, such as food or traditions to celebrate how other Girl Scouts live in their countries and help out in their communities.

Apple Tree Mall top donor

Apple Tree Mall is the top Up with Kids donor, raising a significant amount of donations for Elevate Branson’s Up with Kids program.

The funds raised continue to provide support to area children through an after-school program where students gain additional opportunities beyond the classroom and are provided with care while parents at at work.

To learn more, visit ElevateBranson.org.

Local man sworn in as civilian Army aide

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth swore in three people as Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army during an investiture ceremony at the Pentagon on Jan. 23.

Richard “Rick” Morris of Fremont Hills joined Joseph “Joe” Driskill of Jefferson City and Angela Showell of Lewes, Del., as CASAs.

Morris is a retired command sergeant major who served 23 years. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Action Badge, among numerous other awards and decorations. He is a successful business leader who currently serves as director of operations for Fort Wood Hotels by Ehrhardt Properties and is the managing partner of Liberty Management Group, which owns and operates three multi-family gated communities in Saint Robert and Rolla, and the Preston of Springfield. He currently serves as the Association of the United States Army’s 5th Region President, is a member of the Rotary Club International, and is chairman of the Committee of Fifty.

CASAs promote good relations between the Army and the public, advise the secretary about regional issues, support the total Army workforce and assist with recruiting and helping Soldiers as they transition out of the military.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Peyton Manning headlines Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Champions Gala