See Photos of the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-S
Florida may be short on good driving roads, but we found one in Shelby's supercharged 610-hp pony car.
For $177, you can stand in lines at Disney all day. You can cover a night in a decent hotel room or eat a plate of deconstructed fried pickles at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Or you can invest in 24 hours with the supercharged 600-plus-hp Mustang Shelby GT-S. Read the full story here.
