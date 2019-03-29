See Photos of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan

Although the 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 sedan isn't shy about announcing its AMG pedigree, it leads a more nuanced existence. With AMG's GT53 four-door and the single-minded AMG GT63 with its 577-hp twin-turbo V-8 on offer to indulge four-door buyers seeking performance above all else, the E53 sedan, like it's E53 coupe and E53 cabriolet siblings, is free to focus on easing some heightened excitement into the traditional E-class social structure.