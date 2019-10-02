1 / 35

See Photos of the 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe

The 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe, the entry-level model in BMW's new four-door Gran Coupe lineup, builds on the goodness of the 8-series coupe and convertible by offering greater passenger space and arguably better looks. Read the full story here.

BMW's sleek new four-door leverages the guts from the 8-series coupe and convertible but with actually usable rear seats and a more balanced design.

