See Photos of the 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
BMW's sleek new four-door leverages the guts from the 8-series coupe and convertible but with actually usable rear seats and a more balanced design.
The 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe, the entry-level model in BMW's new four-door Gran Coupe lineup, builds on the goodness of the 8-series coupe and convertible by offering greater passenger space and arguably better looks. Read the full story here.
