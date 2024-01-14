See photos from around the country as winter storm dumps snow everywhere

A dangerous Arctic blast is hitting large swaths of the country, bringing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions along with dangerous wind chills.

As of Saturday night, 44 million people were under a winter weather advisory, with a wind chill warning affecting 29 million and a wind chill advisory in place for another 64 million, according to the National Weather Service.

In Des Moines, dangerous cold has settled in ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday. Wind chills across the state ranged from minus 20 to minus 40 on Saturday.

Chicago, already with at least 5 inches of snowfall, is expecting another half-inch to 1½ inches through Saturday evening, and gusty winds may lead to blowing snow in rural areas.

Here are some photos of wintry conditions across the U.S.

The Iowa State Capitol Building is seen in the distance in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Allison Melowsky and wife Sarah Melowsky sled down Cricket Hill on Saturday with their kids Parker, 7, and Zane, 4, after a snowstorm hit the Chicago area. (Pat Nabong / Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Winter Storm Brings Blizzard Conditions To Chicago, And Forces 1,900 Flight Cancellations Nationwide (Jim Vondruska / Getty Images)

Rancher Tyson Ropp fed his cows an extra 10 pounds of hay each to help keep them warm in Roberts, Mont. on Jan. 12, 2024. (Matthew Brown / AP)

A man walks across the street in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

An overturned vehicle on I-380 North in Jefferson Township, Iowa on Jan. 13, 2024. (Kyle Mazza / Associated Press)

A snow plow moves along the snow-streaked, eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 20 during a blizzard near Holstein, Iowa, on Saturday. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Water overflows from the Passaic River after heavy rain floods a neighborhood in Paterson, N.J., on Friday. (Ted Shaffrey / AP)

A shopper makes her way through the snow after shopping in Urbandale, Iowa on Jan. 12, 2024. (Charlie Neibergall / AP)

Snow covers the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park after a winter storm in Chicago on Friday. (Erin Hooley / AP)

Amber Vallee pushes water down Walnut Street in Lewiston, Maine, on Saturday morning, after snow turned to rain during yet another storm of mixed precipitation hit the area. (Russ Dillingham / AP)

Brian Elsey cleans off his boss's car before heading home in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 13, 2024. (Jenny Kane / AP)

An American flag is seen fixed to a farm fence along U.S. Highway 20 during a blizzard near Galva, Iowa, on Saturday. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com