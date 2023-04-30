See photos of Camilla's coronation robe, belonging to Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace has shared new images of the robes King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, will be wearing on Coronation Day.

In the photos shared by the palace, members of the Royal School of Needlework can be seen working on the Robes of State and Robes of Estate that Charles and Camilla will don May 6. Robes of State are worn when arriving to Westminster Abbey, while Robes of Estate are worn when leaving after the coronation, according to Buckingham Palace.

Camilla, who became patron of the Royal School of Needlework in 2017, will be wearing a Robe of State that was originally made for Queen Elizabeth II for her own coronation June 2, 1953.

The original garment was crafted from crimson velvet and has had adjustments made by robemakers for the ceremony.

Undated handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of a member of the Royal School of Needlework hand embroidering the Queen Consort's cypher onto her Robe of Estate, which she will wear at the coronation on May 6. Issue date: Saturday April 29, 2023. (Royal School of Needlework / PA Wire)

Her new Robe of Estate was made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

Undated handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of a member of the Royal School of Needlework hand embroidering the Queen Consort's Robe of Estate, which she will wear at the coronation on May 6. Issue date: Saturday April 29, 2023. (Royal School of Needlework / PA Wire)

Charles’ Robe of State was originally worn by his grandfather, King George VI, at his coronation ceremony in May 12, 1937, and is made from crimson velvet adorned with gold lace.

Work is carried out on King Charles III's Robe of State, which he will wear at his coronation on May 6, by members of the Royal School of Needlework, at Hampton Court Palace, in East Molesey. Picture date: Monday February 27, 2023. (Kirsty O'Connor / PA Wire)

He will also be wearing his grandfather’s Robe of Estate, which was made from purple silk velvet with gold embroidery.

Work is carried out on King Charles III's Robe of State, which he will wear at his coronation on May 6, by a member of the Royal School of Needlework, at Hampton Court Palace, in East Molesey. Picture date: Monday February 27, 2023. (Kirsty O'Connor / PA Wire)

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, Charles was named king. Two days later, he was formally declared head of state.

Charles’ coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Westminster Abbey is the same location as the queen’s funeral Sept. 19, 2022, as well as the wedding of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, April 29, 2011.

The London location has been the site of the coronation ceremony for the last 900 years, according to Buckingham Palace.

Invitations for the coronation ceremony were distributed to over 2,000 guests, and identified Charles’ wife as “Queen Camilla” for the first time.

A weekend full of events has been scheduled for Charles’ coronation.

May 6 includes The King’s Procession May 6, which will see Charles and Camilla as they travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for his coronation ceremony. Following, they will return to the palace during what is called The Coronation Procession.

Windsor Castle will the be site of a coronation concert May 7, broadcasted by BBC. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and the group Take That will be headlining the show.

May 8 marks the United Kingdom’s bank holiday to honor the coronation, which the king hopes will be used as a day of volunteering as part of “The Big Help Out” initiative.

Prince Harry is set to attend his father’s coronation ceremony alone, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, remaining in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Charles' coronation will be departing from tradition, with Prince George serving as a page of honour alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, and Ralph Tollemache.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com