See photos of Cape Coral's million dollar home listings, including $7.59 million property

Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
·1 min read
0

These are the most expensive homes for sale in Cape Coral for the first week of September 2023.

Data provided by dardagroup.com.

$7,590,0000

A view from the most expensive home for sale in Cape Coral located at 2620 SE 26th Place.
A view from the most expensive home for sale in Cape Coral located at 2620 SE 26th Place.

Address:2620 SE 26th PLACE

Living area (square footage): 4,680

Bedrooms: 5

Den: Yes

Baths: 5

Listing agent/company:Andrew Darda/Compass FL LLC

$4,500,000

This house for sale in Cape Coral is located at 5820 Harbor Preserve Circle.
This house for sale in Cape Coral is located at 5820 Harbor Preserve Circle.

Address: 5820 Harbour Preserve Cir

Living area (square footage): 7,927 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 6

Listing agent/company: Tammy Powell/Gulf Gateway Realty

$3,895,000

The Cape Coral house for sale is located at 5502 Harbor Preserve Circle.
The Cape Coral house for sale is located at 5502 Harbor Preserve Circle.

Address:5502 HARBOUR PRESERVE CIR

Living area (square footage): 7,770

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 7

Listing agent/company:Mark Zervos/Platinum Real Estate

$3,600,000

This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 12195 Matlacha Blvd. in Matlacha Isles.
This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 12195 Matlacha Blvd. in Matlacha Isles.

Address:12195 MATLACHA BLVD

Living area (square footage): 4,771

Bedrooms: 4

Den: 1

Baths: 4

Listing agent/company:Andrew Darda/Compass FL LLC

$3,400,000

This Cape Coral House for sale is located at 101 SW 39th Place.
This Cape Coral House for sale is located at 101 SW 39th Place.

Address:101 SW 39TH PL

Living area (square footage): 4,676

Bedrooms: 5

Den: Yes

Baths: 4

Listing agent/company: Ed Ferguson/John R. Wood Properties

$3,395,000

This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 5049 Sorrento Court.
This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 5049 Sorrento Court.

Address: 5049 Sorrento Ct

Living area (square footage): 3,575 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 5

Listing agent/company: Christine Blasses/Century 21 Selling Paradise

$3,100,000

This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 5211 Tamiami Court.
This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 5211 Tamiami Court.

Address:5211 TAMIAMI CT

Living area (square footage): 3,530

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Listing agent/company:Isabella Fuerst Taylor/Compass FL LLC

$3,000,000

This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 1758 Sandy Cirlce.
This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 1758 Sandy Cirlce.

Address:1758 SANDY CIR

Living area (square footage): 4,198

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Listing agent/company:Doug Addeo/Community Realty Associates

$2,745,000

This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 5813 SW 1st Ave.
This Cape Coral house for sale is located at 5813 SW 1st Ave.

Address:5813 SW 1ST AVE

Living area (square footage): 5,058

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Listing agent/company:Batya Mendes/Coldwell Banker Realty

$2,699,000

This Cape Coral House for sale is located at 3628 Surfside Blvd.
This Cape Coral House for sale is located at 3628 Surfside Blvd.

Address:3628 SURFSIDE BLVD

Living area (square footage): 3,159

Bedrooms: 3

Den: Yes

Baths: 2

Listing agent/company:Jon Wunsch/Wunsch Realty Inc

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral real estate features five bedroom house for 7 million

