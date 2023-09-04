See photos of Cape Coral's million dollar home listings, including $7.59 million property
These are the most expensive homes for sale in Cape Coral for the first week of September 2023.
Data provided by dardagroup.com.
$7,590,0000
Address:2620 SE 26th PLACE
Living area (square footage): 4,680
Bedrooms: 5
Den: Yes
Baths: 5
Listing agent/company:Andrew Darda/Compass FL LLC
$4,500,000
Address: 5820 Harbour Preserve Cir
Living area (square footage): 7,927 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 6
Listing agent/company: Tammy Powell/Gulf Gateway Realty
$3,895,000
Address:5502 HARBOUR PRESERVE CIR
Living area (square footage): 7,770
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 7
Listing agent/company:Mark Zervos/Platinum Real Estate
$3,600,000
Address:12195 MATLACHA BLVD
Living area (square footage): 4,771
Bedrooms: 4
Den: 1
Baths: 4
Listing agent/company:Andrew Darda/Compass FL LLC
$3,400,000
Address:101 SW 39TH PL
Living area (square footage): 4,676
Bedrooms: 5
Den: Yes
Baths: 4
Listing agent/company: Ed Ferguson/John R. Wood Properties
$3,395,000
Address: 5049 Sorrento Ct
Living area (square footage): 3,575 square feet
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5
Listing agent/company: Christine Blasses/Century 21 Selling Paradise
$3,100,000
Address:5211 TAMIAMI CT
Living area (square footage): 3,530
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Listing agent/company:Isabella Fuerst Taylor/Compass FL LLC
$3,000,000
Address:1758 SANDY CIR
Living area (square footage): 4,198
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Listing agent/company:Doug Addeo/Community Realty Associates
$2,745,000
Address:5813 SW 1ST AVE
Living area (square footage): 5,058
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Listing agent/company:Batya Mendes/Coldwell Banker Realty
$2,699,000
Address:3628 SURFSIDE BLVD
Living area (square footage): 3,159
Bedrooms: 3
Den: Yes
Baths: 2
Listing agent/company:Jon Wunsch/Wunsch Realty Inc
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral real estate features five bedroom house for 7 million