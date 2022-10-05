See before and after photos of Hurricane Ian's impact on these Fort Myers locations

Jigsha Desai, Fort Myers News-Press
·1 min read

One week after Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida, we take a look back at how some locations around Fort Myers fared after the Category 4 storm.

Fort Myers Amphitheater

Give or get help: Where to offer time, money, food and other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

Island homes: How come Sanibel Islanders can visit their homes and Fort Myers Beach residents can't?

Matlacha: Historic fishing village Matlacha before Hurricane Ian and after

Shrimp market in Fort Myers

Boat dock

Hundred of boats were damaged or displaced after Hurricane Ian.

 

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Before and after photos of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

