See the photos: Kansas City metro blanketed in snow after season’s first winter storm

The snow predicted for the Kansas City area may have arrived a little later that expected on Saturday, but it did make it and the metro got its first coating of snow for the season.

Up to 4 inches of snow fell in the northern portions of the metro while the southern portions received around 1 inch according the National Weather Service.

The snow made for a postcard pretty scene at the Country Club Plaza and the National World War I Museum and Memorial as it fell Saturday night. On Sunday morning, people were out clearing the snow off cars and lots while others were out to enjoy the beauty.

Here are photos of Kansas City’s first snowfall of the season.

A blanket of snow covers Hyde Park after Kansas City experienced its first snowfall of the season on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

A cyclist rides a bike through the snow along Gillham Road following Kansas City’s first snowfall of the season on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

The Plaza Lights shine brightly as the season’s first snow falls on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Kansas City.

Snow falls at the World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Kansas City.

Viviana Torres takes a picture of Karla Hernández-Naranjo as snow falls at the World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Kansas City.

Viviana Torres takes a selfie as snow falls at the World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Kansas City.

Snow blankets vehicles along Locust Street following Kansas City’s first snowfall of the season on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

A commuter uses a plastic card to scrape ice off their car window following Kansas City’s first snowfall of the season on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

A groundskeeper plows snow off the sidewalk following Kansas City’s first snowfall of the season on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

A local resident plays with their dogs near the tennis courts at Hyde Park following Kansas City’s first snowfall of the season on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

The Plaza Lights shine brightly as the season’s first snow falls on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Kansas City.

The Plaza Lights shine brightly as the season’s first snow falls on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Kansas City.