See Photos of the Mahindra Roxor

Only a few vehicles have forever changed the automotive landscape. Ford's Model T provided affordable transportation, allowing people to go between city and rural areas more easily than before. And Toyota's Prius put hybrids in the hands of the masses. But a case could be made that no wheeled vehicle has been more influential worldwide than the battle-proven Willys Jeep, renowned for its ruggedness, versatility, and durability. Entire shifts of history, to some extent, rest on its shoulders. Read the full story here.