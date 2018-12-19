See Photos of the Porsche 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T
These slightly stripped-out versions of the base-model mid-engined Porsches have our attention already.
Porsche's 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are among the purest sports cars you can buy, and they're getting even more so with the addition of new T models. Following the formula of the 911 T, these new mid-engined Ts are somewhat stripped-down variants with standard performance extras that are designed to emphasize driving pleasure above all else. We're sold already.
