1 / 14

Porsche's 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are among the purest sports cars you can buy, and they're getting even more so with the addition of new T models. Following the formula of the 911 T, these new mid-engined Ts are somewhat stripped-down variants with standard performance extras that are designed to emphasize driving pleasure above all else. We're sold already.

See Photos of the Porsche 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T

These slightly stripped-out versions of the base-model mid-engined Porsches have our attention already.

From Car and Driver