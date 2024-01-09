See photos of snow-covered Kansas City from first major winter storm of 2024

Residents of Kansas City didn’t have to wait too long to experience their first major winter storm of 2024.

Much of Kansas and Missouri were caught up in a strong cross-country storm that started on Monday and has continued into Tuesday. The storm came with heavy snow and high winds for much of Kansas and more of the same along with rain for Missouri.

Much of the snow that fell on Monday melted as it hit the ground but as temperatures dropped overnight the snow began to accumulate and Kansas Citians woke to see a blanket of several inches of snow in some areas.

Here are photos of how things looked in Kansas City on Monday and Tuesday. Photos will be updated throughout the day.

Lori Schlatter walks outside of the National WWI Museum and Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Kansas City.

Joe Wilkens of Shawnee grabbed some groceries from his cart after shopping in Shawnee where heavy snow fell on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Snow fell as a shopper headed to the parking lot of a grocery store in Shawnee, Kansas, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Snow fell as a shopper headed to the parking lot from a discount store on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, off Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee, Kansas.

People waited in the rain and snow at a bus stop near W. 87th and Grant Streets in the Elmhurst neighborhood on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Overland Park.

Snow was falling and visibility was decreasing as vehicles navigated the roads in a parking lot in Shawnee, Kansas, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Snow falls in downtown Kansas City as commuters drive along the downtown loop on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Snow gently descends on Union Station and Kansas City on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Commuters make their way down Main Street as a light snowfall begins on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Kansas City.