See photos of snow-covered Kansas City from first major winter storm of 2024
Emily Curiel, Tammy Ljungblad, Nick Wagner
·1 min read
Residents of Kansas City didn’t have to wait too long to experience their first major winter storm of 2024.
Much of Kansas and Missouri were caught up in a strong cross-country storm that started on Monday and has continued into Tuesday. The storm came with heavy snow and high winds for much of Kansas and more of the same along with rain for Missouri.
Much of the snow that fell on Monday melted as it hit the ground but as temperatures dropped overnight the snow began to accumulate and Kansas Citians woke to see a blanket of several inches of snow in some areas.
Here are photos of how things looked in Kansas City on Monday and Tuesday. Photos will be updated throughout the day.
