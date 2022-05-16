See the photos of the "super flower blood moon"

Li Cohen
·2 min read

Millions of people across the Americas, Europe and Africa on Sunday were able to see the reddish glow of a rare and spectacular show in the sky – a lunar eclipse known as a "super flower blood moon."

This rare event happens only when a series of conditions are at play. Along with there being a total lunar eclipse – when Earth is directly between the moon and the sun – the full moon must also be at its closest point to Earth and it can only happen in May. The moon appears "blood red" when the eclipse reaches totality. Last night, totality began just before 11:30 p.m. ET and lasted more than an hour, until 12:53 a.m., according to NASA.

While only parts of the world were able to see the dazzling astronomical event, it was a sight to remember. Here's what it looked like:

Toronto, Ontario

/ Credit: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
The earth moved across the sun's path eclipsing the moon during the "super flower blood moon" eclipse as seen from Toronto.

New York City

/ Credit: Gary Hershorn / Getty Images
The total eclipsed "super flower blood moon" rises over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center on May 15, 2022, in New York City.

San Salvador, El Salvador

/ Credit: Alex Pena/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
View of the Salvador del Mundo monument next to the moon during a "super flower blood moon" eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador.

San Diego, California

/ Credit: MIKE BLAKE / REUTERS
A full moon moves through the shadow of the earth during a "super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse in San Diego, California.

Santiago, Chile

/ Credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images
The "super flower blood moon" is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Santiago, on May 15, 2022.

Moscow, Idaho

/ Credit: Ted S. Warren / AP
The "super flower blood moon" is shown during a full lunar eclipse near Moscow, Idaho. The orange color of the moon is caused by the moon passing into the shadow of the Earth.

Los Angeles

/ Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
This combination of photos shows the "super flower blood moon" in various stages of a total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year in Temple City, California.

Mardin, Turkey

/ Credit: Emrah Gurel / AP
A "super flower blood moon" moon rises above the historical city center of Mardin, famous for its stone houses, in southeastern Turkey, early Monday.

Biden to go to Buffalo in wake of shooting: CBS News Flash May 16, 2022

Orange County officials say church-goers hog-tied gunman after he opened fire, killing 1

Man unknowingly buys former plantation house where his ancestors were enslaved

