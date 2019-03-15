See Photos of the Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y is a new electric crossover arriving in 2020 that's based on the Model 3 sedan.
The Model Y is the newest electric offering from Tesla. Based on the Model 3 sedan, it's a taller crossover with a more spacious interior. It offers a bit less range and performance than the Model 3 but is otherwise mechanically similar. Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims that Model Y deliveries will begin in fall 2020.
