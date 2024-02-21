See the photos: Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Beaches in Florida, Georgia

A beach in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia have made the Top 20 of Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in the United States.

Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island came in at No. 8 on the list. Last year, the beach was ranked No. 3 and in 2022, the beach came in at 6 on the list.

One Tripadvisor reviewer said of Driftwood Beach, “I’ve been to many beaches, but none like this one. A great visual sight awaits you when you visit … Go at the ‘golden hour’ to get some great photos, or just hang out for the day and have a picnic.”

St. Augustine Beach came in at No. 17 on the list. In 2023, the beach was ranked No. 13; No. 14 in 2022; and was not ranked in 2021.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One Tripadvisor user said, “Gorgeous powder white sand along the coastal waters. Long driving available for vehicles. Park right on the beach near your favorite spot.”

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key near Sarasota was the highest-ranked beach in Florida, coming in at No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 9 in the world.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

PHOTOS: Tripadvisor’s 2024 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Beaches in Florida, Georgia

Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, FL - No. 2 in the U.S., No. 9 in the world. One Tripadvisor user says, “Absolutely beautiful beach with silky quartz sand! Great beach for people watching, sunsets, breakfast/morning walk on beach and finding sand dollars.”

Hollywood Beach, Broward County, FL - No. 4 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor user says,

Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, GA - No. 8 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor reviewer said,

Clearwater Beach, FL – No. 12 in the U.S. “The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon,” one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote.

Panama City Beach – No. 13 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor user said it was a, “Nice vacation spot with many options as far as places to stay, eat and have fun. Calm water and of course the powder like sand and emerald waters.”

Hollywood Beach, Broward County, FL - No. 15 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor user says,

St. Augustine Beach, FL - No. 17 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor user said, “Gorgeous powder white sand along the coastal waters. Long driving available for vehicles. Park right on the beach near your favorite spot.”

Henderson State Beach Park, Destin, FL - No. 19 in the U.S. “The soft sands are gorgeous and a beach walk is always good for my soul. Beautiful nature trail loop with informative placards and a nice playground, too, make this a wonderful park,” a Tripadvisor user wrote.

Bahia Honda State Park, Florida Keys, FL - No. 23 in the U.S. “Great park, you can swim on either the Atlantic side or Gulf side. ... You can also walk up to the old bridge and see the views, which are amazing,” a Tripadvisor user wrote.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.