See photos and video of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds as planes arrive for KC Air Show

Chris Ochsner
·1 min read

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerobatic teams touched down Thursday at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner in advance of their weekend performances at the 2021 Kansas City Air Show. The Blue Angels arrived first making a pass over the airfield while in formation. The Thunderbirds arrived later in a similar fashion.

The formation flyover is a fairly tame bit of precision flying compared to what the pilots will be performing during the actual air show which takes place this Saturday and Sunday at New Century.

There are a total of 26 performers that will be dazzling the masses with feats of daring-do and wowing what is expected to be a large crowd. The air show is one of the area’s first large-scale public events since the start of the pandemic. The 2020 show was called off due to the pandemic.

General admission tickets for adults cost $45 on Saturday, $40 on Sunday; $16 for ages 13-17; $9 for ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and under. They can be purchased at kcairshow.org/tickets.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. both days, and the show will start at about 9:30 a.m. Gates will close at about 5 p.m.

Visitors are allowed to bring a folding chair, blanket, umbrella and unopened water bottle. Amenities include concessions, restrooms, water bottle stations and cooling buses. The event will occur rain or shine.

Here are photos of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds arriving at New Century AirCenter.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kansas, Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. The elite group of pilots will perform over the weekend. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kansas, Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. The elite group of pilots will perform over the weekend. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels lined up on the tarmac after arriving Thursday, July 1, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. A member of the maintence team rushed out to the plance. The elite group of pilots will perform over the weekend. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels lined up on the tarmac after arriving Thursday, July 1, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. A member of the maintence team rushed out to the plance. The elite group of pilots will perform over the weekend. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kansas, Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. The elite group of pilots will perform over the weekend. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kansas, Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. The elite group of pilots will perform over the weekend. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels lined up on the tarmac after arriving Thursday, July 1, at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kansas, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. The elite group of pilots will perform over the weekend. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels lined up on the tarmac after arriving Thursday, July 1, at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kansas, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. The elite group of pilots will perform over the weekend. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Members of the maintenance team worked after the U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Members of the maintenance team worked after the U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt flew past the parked Blue Angels at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt flew past the parked Blue Angels at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Members of the Geico Skytypers Airshow Team practiced over the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Members of the Geico Skytypers Airshow Team practiced over the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practiced at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practiced at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
A member of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practiced at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
A member of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practiced at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practiced at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year&#x002019;s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practiced at the New Century AirCenter Thursday, July 1, in preparation for the 2021 KC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year’s air show was canceled due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly Thursday, July 1, 2021 at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly Thursday, July 1, 2021 at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner. The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner. The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly Thursday, July 1, 2021 at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly Thursday, July 1, 2021 at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner. The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner. The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
Major Michelle Curran speaks with members of the media, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at New Century AirCenter near Gardner. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend. Curran is one of five women to fly with the Thunderbirds.
Major Michelle Curran speaks with members of the media, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at New Century AirCenter near Gardner. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend. Curran is one of five women to fly with the Thunderbirds.
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds group up and talk, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds group up and talk, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner.The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at New Century AirCenter near Gardner.The Thunderbirds arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The United States Navy Blue Angels fly Thursday, July 1, 2021 at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
The United States Navy Blue Angels fly Thursday, July 1, 2021 at New Century AirCenter near Gardner, Kan. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels arrived to fly in the KC Air Show this weekend.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lachlan Morton Sets Off Solo to Bring the Tour de France Back to Its Roots

    He’s racing the Tour route self-supported and aiming to stay ahead of the peloton all the way to Paris.

  • Branson's Virgin Orbit launches 7 satellites from 747 plane

    Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit delivered satellites from three countries into space Tuesday, its second rocket launch from a plane this year. The company’s modified 747 jet dubbed Cosmic Girl jet took off from California’s Mojave Desert, carrying the 70-foot (21-meter) rocket beneath its left wing. Camera views showed the package of seven small satellites on the end of the second stage, against the curve of the blue Earth.

  • ‘Mercury 13’ woman aviator Wally Funk will ride with Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin suborbital space trip

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture has rounded out the foursome for its first crewed suborbital spaceflight with a pioneering woman aviator: Wally Funk, one of the “Mercury 13” women who went through testing for spaceflight but never flew to space. Funk will sit alongside Bezos and his brother Mark, plus the yet-to-be-identified beneficiary of a $28 million charity auction, when Blue Origin’s New Shepard spaceship lifts off from its West Texas launch pad on July 20, the 52nd an

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segmen

  • Wimbledon Q&A: What is causing players to slip on court? And how can it be stopped?

    Serena Williams has been the most high-profile Wimbledon exit due to slippery conditions which have caused havoc for an array of star players this week. With Novak Djokovic also struggling with the wet grass for a second time in his match on Wednesday, Telegraph Sport explores what has happened: What's causing the slipperiness on Centre Court and Court One? The wettest opening two days in a decade wiped out much of the action on the outdoor courts, but play continued uninterrupted on the tournam

  • Final goodbye: Dale Earnhardt Jr. visits Myrtle Beach track in ‘Lost Speedways’ episode

    “Usually when I’m going to explore a track I’m amped up and looking forward to seeing it, but today it just feels different,” Earnhardt says.

  • National Fried Chicken Day: Feast on these 7 food freebies and discounts

    These delicious deals and discounts are finger-lickin' good.

  • Phylicia Rashad and More Stars React to Bill Cosby's Overturned Conviction

    After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, Hollywood stars and attorneys close to the case spoke out about the comedian's new freedom.

  • Doris Burke on the best player in the NBA, wild 2021 playoffs, future of the game

    NBA play by play legend Doris Burke of ESPN joins Posted Up with Chris Haynes amid the thrilling 2021 conference finals. Chris opens the conversation with a question about the grueling schedule the players have faced before asking Burke about the hard work that went into her meteoric rise in the business. They also cover the hiring of Chauncey Billups in Portland and the way Becky Hammon was viewed throughout the process. The duo also opines about the best player in the league, where the future of the game lies and which celebrity outside of Drake shocked Burke the most with their fandom of her work.

  • Country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sell Tennessee farm for $15 million

    Country musician power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold their 620-acre farm to a new investor group, BKDM, for $15 million.

  • John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Look "Smitten" With Each Other During Casual LA Lunch Date

    John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are enjoying their newfound romance. A month after news of their relationship broke, the couple were spotted having a smiley lunch date in LA on Saturday.

  • US publishes list of corrupt officials in Central America

    The U.S. State Department has named more than 50 current and former officials, including former presidents and active lawmakers, suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in three Central American countries. Many of the cases were known in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but the inclusion of names on the U.S. list buoyed the hopes of anti-corruption crusaders. The list was provided to the U.S. Congress in compliance with the “U.S.-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act” pushed last year by U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel.

  • NFL bans Dwight Schar from future ownership interest in any NFL team

    It’s not part of the outcome of the Washington Football Team investigation that culminated in Thursday’s significant announcement of an eight-figure fine, legal-fee reimbursements that could reach $7 million, and a “voluntary” decision by Daniel Snyder to turn day-to-day operations of the team over to his wife on an indefinite basis. But with plenty of [more]

  • Wheelchair to surgery to Wimbledon third round for miracle man Fritz

    Four weeks ago, he needed a wheelchair to get off the courts at the French Open.

  • 'Megadrought' along border strains US-Mexico water relations

    Lake Mead, which serves seven U.S. states and three Mexican states, is drying up. Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesThe United States and Mexico are tussling over their dwindling shared water supplies after years of unprecedented heat and insufficient rainfall. The Colorado River Basin. U.S. Geological Survey Sustained drought on the middle-lower Rio Grande since the mid-1990s means less Mexican water flows to the U.S. The Colorado River Basin, which supplies seven U.S. states and two Mexican states, is

  • CG: LAD@WSH - 7/1/21

    Condensed Game: Max Muncy's grand slam broke a 2-2 tie and the Dodgers topped the Nationals, 6-2, in a five-inning, rain-shortened game

  • Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

    You don’t see the cops on the track every day…

  • In More Problematic News, Swimming Caps For Natural Hair Have Been Barred From the Olympics

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOUL CAP | Swim For All (@soulcapofficial) The federation for international competitions in water sports (FINA) has just blocked athletes - including those competing in this year's Tokyo Olympics - from wearing headwear from a Black-owned swimming-cap brand called Soul Cap. Soul Cap, whose company motto is "haircare for the volume-blessed," designs swimming caps specially for athletes with natural, textured hair and those who wear their hair in styles

  • Coast Guard: 'Large' oil leak during Georgia ship demolition

    A large amount of oil has escaped a barrier after it was released while crews were dismantling an overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast, the Coast Guard said Thursday. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said it was hard to estimate how much oil leaked, but it has affected marsh grass along the shoreline. Himes said changing currents can push oil past the barrier surrounding the ship.

  • President Biden gathered West’s governors to talk wildfires. Idaho’s Little not invited

    Little and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who was also left out of the discussions, wrote an open letter to the president on Wednesday about the snub.