See photos and video from a ride on the KC Wheel that just opened in downtown Kansas City
Emily Curiel
Many a Kansas Citian has watched as the 150-foot-tall KC Wheel observation wheel took shape south of downtown Kansas City over the past few months and wondered what the view would be from the ride.
The wait is over. The Ferris wheel near Interstate 35 and Broadway Boulevard opened for operations on Thursday. The Star got a preview ride on the wheel where we shot plenty of photos and video to share with our readers.
