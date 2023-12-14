See photos and video from a ride on the KC Wheel that just opened in downtown Kansas City

Many a Kansas Citian has watched as the 150-foot-tall KC Wheel observation wheel took shape south of downtown Kansas City over the past few months and wondered what the view would be from the ride.

The wait is over. The Ferris wheel near Interstate 35 and Broadway Boulevard opened for operations on Thursday. The Star got a preview ride on the wheel where we shot plenty of photos and video to share with our readers.

Enjoy the ride.

A view from outside the grounds of the KC Wheel in downtown Kansas City.

A concession stand and ticket windows are at the entrance to the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district.

Gondalas await riders on the KC Wheel in downtown Kansas City.

Here is the view from the base of the KC Wheel seen at Pennway Point district.

Pennway Putt, a mini golf course is available for guests to play on at the base of the KC Wheel.

Dominic Arnone, wheel operator, readies the loading area at the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district.

The gondolas on the KC Wheel gently rock to stay level as riders are carried through the air on the observation wheel.

A bird’s eye view of the mini golf course at the base of the KC Wheel in downtown Kansas City.

A skyline view of Kansas City is seen from the VIP gondolal looking south on the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district,

The Argentine rail yard and I-35 can be seen looking to the west from the VIP gondola on the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district.

A skyline view of Kansas City is seen from the VIP gondola looking northeast on the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial as seen from the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Kansas City.

A skyline view of downtown Kansas City is seen from a gondola on the KC Wheel at Pennway Point.

The Kansas City skyline is seen from the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.