See photos, video from scene of officer involved shooting at Family Dollar in Gulfport
Police Chief Adam Cooper confirmed Thursday that an officer shot a person outside Family Dollar in Gulfport after receiving a 911 call that multiple people were waving firearms in the area.
When police got to the scene off Pass Road and 8th Avenue at 2:30 p.m., five people fled a car and one of them was armed, Cooper said.
An officer approached the individual with a gun and “shots were fired,” and the person was wounded by a bullet, according to the police chief.
The four others were apprehended and arrested.
Police have released little other information as of Friday morning, including the identities or ages of the suspects. Multiple witnesses on the scene and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport said the person shot was a teenage boy.
Here are photos and videos from the crime scene. Viewer discretion is advised.