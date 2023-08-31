See photos and video of spectacular super blue moon rising over Kansas City skyline

Did you see the blue supermoon?

Or did you see the super blue moon?

Whatever you want to call the special moon that rose Wednesday night, you wouldn’t be wrong to call it spectacular.

Earth’s original satellite put on a show rising over the Kansas City skyline starting at 8:06 p.m. It started out with a deep orange glow which shifted closer to gold as it climbed higher in the perfectly clear sky.

The moon was considered a supermoon because it was at, or within 90% of it’s closest point to Earth in a given orbit while in a full moon phase. The term supermoon is a relatively recent term and comes from astrologers, not astronomers according to space.com.

A super blue moon rises over the Kansas City skyline on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. It is known as a supermoon since it was at its closest point to Earth and as the second full moon of the month, it’s also known as a blue moon.

The blue super moon started it’s rise over the Kansas City skyline shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The designation of blue moon has been around much longer than supermoon. The moon is deemed a blue moon when it is the second full moon to rise in a single month. The last full moon was on August 1, making Wednesday’s moon a blue moon.

A second full moon within a month rising at its closest point to earth is a rare cosmic intersection The next time the combination will occur is in 2037.

So what is the proper name for Wednesday’s moon? According to space.com, which covers all things interstellar and beyond, it is a “Super Blue Moon”.

The flag atop city hall in downtown Kansas City was silhouetted against the rising super blue moon Wednesday night.

It didn’t take long for the super blue moon to clear the Kansas City skyline, lose its golden hue and shine bright white in the sky Wednesday night.