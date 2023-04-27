See photos, videos of destructive hail pounding cars and homes across Central Florida
Central Florida has become ground zero to severe storms in recent days, bringing destructive hail and damaging winds.
Photos and videos showing baseball-sized hail, downed trees coupled with caved-in roofs in Brevard County — including in the city of Melbourne — have gone viral on social media. Hail has also been reported in Sumter, Marion, Lake and Osceola counties as well as in northern Palm Beach County.
Take a look at snapshots of the hail storm and the subsequent damage it left in its wake on Tuesday and Wednesday:
Severe storm damage here in Melbourne. Parts of this roof caved in during a hail storm. It’s a miracle no one inside was hurt. @fox35orlando is tracking severe weather across central Florida. pic.twitter.com/3O2qXqpVjS
— Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) April 26, 2023
Not too often we use a ruler to measure frozen stuff on the ground in #Florida. Nearly six inches of #hail in Palm Bay this afternoon. Credit: Donna Kearns and @wxkaitlin pic.twitter.com/qC76yIdnZD
— Paul Dellegatto️FOX (@PaulFox13) April 26, 2023
Crazy hail in Central Florida! Looks like it’s snowing. pic.twitter.com/34c1IU3bEx
— Matt Austin (@MattNews6) April 26, 2023
Local USPS keeping true to their motto#flwx pic.twitter.com/Ff7V1VU0FJ
— Cassie (@cassie_leahy) April 26, 2023
#severeweather #verobeach #florida hail and strong winds in Vero Beach @WPTV @NWS @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/QvSS4iPWSW
— James (@HarpSocial) April 26, 2023
@BrianWeather @WFTV @WFTVWeather photos and videos from the hail storm in West Melbourne, Florida ️ pic.twitter.com/DV7Cg6YqYZ
— Erin (Pittman) Alvarado (@ErinAlvarado94) April 26, 2023
Hell froze over here in Florida! That hail storm was worse than any hurricane I’ve seen! Scary stuff! It shredded every tree and plants. pic.twitter.com/7I95TIJY90
— LaShonLuv ️ (@LaShonLuv1) April 26, 2023
Hail storm in Melbourne Florida!! pic.twitter.com/qr9YCs5ukQ
— Nancy Alliston (@NancyAlliston1) April 26, 2023
Look at the hail pelting these trucks parked in a Jupiter, Florida driveway on Wednesday evening. #FLwx
Watch more hail videos from Florida: https://t.co/hicUHTXB6H pic.twitter.com/JWyL2HVAfN
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) April 26, 2023
Hail against a tape measure that fell in Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon. : Ira Walter
Klystron 13 Radar: https://t.co/X0SnAVkj27 pic.twitter.com/z66jzKS85Q
— Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) April 26, 2023
Largest hail in 3 years for Florida yesterday (3") northeast of Tampa, followed up by this today in Clermont. Hail up to the size of baseballs! @WINKNews https://t.co/kvH11oJa4J
— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) April 25, 2023
@EricBurrisWESH this was the worst storm we have lived in Florida. Its been like 20 minutes with huge hail. pic.twitter.com/f6cKJrFIxF
— Giovanni Cardona (@Giovacardona81) April 25, 2023
‘WILD!’: Hail, strong winds rip into Florida home https://t.co/T366zxfAwy pic.twitter.com/sP3x54YcAA
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 26, 2023
MELBOURNE FLORIDA? Atleast 2 inch hail maybe even bigger. #flwx pic.twitter.com/gMVj1lcKaD
— 六z (@RipGif) April 26, 2023
Hail storm right now here in Florida!! pic.twitter.com/jwA07mRZ2b
— Brett Stebbins ️ (@BrettStebbins) April 26, 2023
A family in Florida was left stunned when hail stones covered their backyard and turned it white on Tuesday. https://t.co/bsYEkAQkPN pic.twitter.com/YfBazAqRJ1
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2023
My goodness!!! Check out this hail in Jupiter, Florida. #flwx #wxtwitter @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/JYy07FnMNI
— Lauren Kreidler (@WeatherWithLaur) April 26, 2023
Hail covering the ground in Palm Bay.
Florida’s version of a winter wonderland.
: Katha D. @NWSMelbourne @CBS12 @ZachCoveyTV @JenCollinsWx @MichaelCBS12 #flwx #hail pic.twitter.com/LtKzmgpVfT
— Lauren Olesky (@LoleskyWX) April 26, 2023
Thankfully no damage from the hail storm that just rolled through Mascotte from what we can tell… the gnomes seem to love it though @BrianWeather pic.twitter.com/Lr0mEhK7Zi
— Robbie Bradley (@robbiebradley24) April 25, 2023