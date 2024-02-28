See pictures of Mitch McConnell going to college at UK Law School in the 1960s
Brian Simms
·1 min read
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Some say it might be hard to imagine, but yes, Mitch McConnell was once a young college student living in a Lexington apartment with roommates, going to class, studying to become a lawyer and staying active in campus groups.
But that was the college life at the University of Kentucky for McConnnell, 82, who grew up in Louisville after his family moved to Kentucky from Alabama in 1956.
He graduated from the University of Louisville with a political science bachelor’s degree in 1964 with honors and went on to UK’s College of Law. There he found a passion for law serving as president of the Student Bar Association.
After he graduated from UK in 1967 with his law degree, McConnell was an intern for Kentucky Sen. John Sherman Cooper. McConnell called Cooper, a Republican who served 20 years in the U.S. Senate, his political hero.
Cuts to Techstars’ staff and its decision to shutter certain accelerators came after it missed its 2023 revenue goals, according to documents outlining its preliminary 2023 results viewed by TechCrunch. Techstars also lost millions of dollars more by year’s end (in adjusted EBITA) than it had anticipated it would, additional documents that discussed mid-year performance outlined. Techstars recently shut its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after pausing its Austin-based program.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is promising that Apple will "break new ground" on GenAI this year. Cook made the pronouncement during the company's annual shareholders meeting today, which came in the same week the company reportedly scuttled its multibillion-dollar, decade-long plan to build an EV. Apple, unlike many of its Big Tech rivals, has been slow to invest in -- and ramp up -- GenAI.