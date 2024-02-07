See plans for new green space for recreation, festivals coming to Clive along Walnut Creek

A rendering shows the fishing pier planned for Greenbelt Landing, a new outdoor recreation and festival space that's been approved by Clive City Council.

A new almost 15-acre recreation and festival area is coming to Clive on the east side of Northwest 114th Street between Walnut Creek and the Clive Aquatic Center.

The Clive City Council on Feb. 1 unanimously approved a site plan for Greenbelt Landing, which will include renovations to the existing special events building, an extended pedestrian and bicycle trail, and a new outdoor stage, wetland walkway, fishing pier, playground and shaded area near where food trucks could park.

Improvements to the special events building, 1801 NW 114th St., would include an outdoor patio space with a fireplace.

A map shows the proposed layout of Greenbelt Landing, a new outdoor recreation and festival space that's been approved by Clive City Council.

The $10.6 million Greenbelt Landing project is mostly being paid for with $6.6 million of city funds, according to city documents. The remaining $4 million will come from grants and donations, including $800,000 from Variety - The Children's Charity and $500,000 each from the Iowa Finance Authority, Environmental Protection Agency water quality funding and Polk County funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Richard Brown, Clive's leisure services director, told the City Council that about $10 million of the project's budget had been secured.

A rendering shows the Ashley Okland Star Playground planned for Greenbelt Landing, a new outdoor recreation and festival space that's been approved by Clive City Council.

Construction could begin in June this year and be completed in July 2025, according to city documents. Brown said a groundbreaking could be held in May or June.

Brown said the aim is to open Greenbelt Landing for Clive Festival in 2025, with a new festival space that could hold between 2,000 and 4,000 people. The annual Clive Festival is a community celebration with live music, food trucks, games and other entertainment.

A rendering shows the MidAmerican Energy Stage and Polk County Festival Grounds proposed for Greenbelt Landing, a new outdoor recreation and festival space to be home to Clive Festival that's been approved by Clive City Council.

Water quality improvement features also are part of the project's landscape, including wetlands, stormwater detention ponds and stream bank stabilization. People will be able to access the pond on an ADA-accessible boardwalk and fishing pier, as well on new ADA access to nearby Walnut Creek.

A stormwater treatment wetland of native plant species should improve the quality of the water running off the site, Brown said.

Phillip Sitter focuses for the Des Moines Register on reporting on suburban growth and development in the western metro areas. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: See new green space in Clive planned for recreation, festivals