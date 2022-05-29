See President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit grief-stricken Uvalde community Sunday

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the grief-stricken community in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday morning to pay their respects to the 19 children and two teachers who died Tuesday in a massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Survivors, families of the victims and first responders will also be paid a visit by the nation’s comforter-in-chief. Biden went to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde to attend a church service.

Community members and spectators gathered to see the president and first lady, who began their visit with a stop at a school memorial site, which included photos of students that were framed by white flowers, according to USA TODAY staff.

Jill Biden wept while she touched each photo and the president also touched some of the photos.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022.

President Joe Biden embraces Mandy Gutierrez, the Priciple of Robb Elementary School, as he and First Lady Jill Biden in Uvalde, Texas.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022.

Father Eduardo Morales speaks to children as US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas.

President Joe Biden pays respect at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

People arrive to watch President Joe Biden arrive for mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on May 29, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas on May 29, 2022.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others as they arrive at Garner Field Airport in Uvalde, Texas.

