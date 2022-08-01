See reaction to Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension. ‘What an abomination’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games on Monday, Aug. 1, for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and the reaction on social media went down the high and low roads.

The suspension was handed down by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, which pushed for a longer suspension, has three days to appeal.

The embattled quarterback has been engulfed in much-publicized legal battles with 24 massage therapists who filed civil suits against him, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Watson has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying, “I’ve never assaulted, I never disrespected and I never harassed any woman in my life” at a March 25 news conference.

Recent reports indicate that Watson used “at least” 66 female massage therapists in 17 months while with the Houston Texans, ending in the spring of 2021, according go the New York Times.

His suspension was the same that the Cowboys Zeke Elliott received in 2017 in relation to an accusation of domestic violence. Like Watson, Elliott was never criminally charged.

Watson was traded to the Browns by the Texans in March and signed a $230 million contract, and there has been much speculation on what punishment the NFL would hand down.

Social media was quick to respond to the suspension, which came with no fine.

Fans of the Browns were also quick to react to the news, with some praising the decision.

NFL training camps opened the week of July 25 with Cleveland lugging around the quarterback question mark, even though the league and the NFL Players’ Association “requested a decision by the start” of camp, Yahoo Sports reported.

Watson reported to Browns’ training camp on Friday, July 22. If the six-game suspension stands, he will be able to return to practice during week four of the NFL season. And he’ll still make $45 million this season.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh vows to raise baby if player has unwanted pregnancy

