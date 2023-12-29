See what restaurants are open on New Year's Eve in the Jackson metro area

New Year's Eve, is Sunday, Dec. 31, and 2024 is just a few days away and plenty of restaurants in the Jackson metropolitan area will be open on New Year's Eve for the perfect date night.

Below is a list of Jackson's fine-dining restaurants open for dining and reservations in the Jackson metro area Sunday, Dec 31.

Crechale's

Flounder, which can be ordered at Creshale's grilled or fried, is deboned and served with a salad, baked potato and rolls, at the Jackson, Miss., restaurant Friday, April 22, 2022. Crechale's, a family-owned and operated Jackson restaurant since 1956, is still serving up some of the best steaks and seafood in the city.

Known for their prime steaks and fresh seafood since 1956, Crechale's is an old-fashioned family-owned restaurant that serves classic steaks and seafood.

Location: 3107 US-80, Jackson

Walkers Drive-In

Sarah Tramel, left, Austin Bourn dine at Walker's Drive-In on State Street in Jackson in 2021.

Located In the Fondren area, enjoy stylish bistro, lobster skewers, sweetbread piccata and more all prepared by Chef Derek Emerson. Call for reservations 601-982-2633.

Special: This year for New Year's Eve, Walker's will have a new unlimited menu in with options and guests can order whatever they like.

Location: 3016 N. State St., Jackson

Caet Seafood

CAET, 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy. Ste. #9015, Ridgeland

Caet (pronounced Kate) is also the newest offering from Chef Derek Emerson and Jennifer Emerson. Enjoy a private dining area with menu options such as traditional steaks, shrimp, wine, craft brews, desserts and more. Reservations are accepted.

Location: 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy, Suite 9015, Ridgeland

Char

Char Restaurant, seen here on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 near Interstate 55 in Jackson will be one of several restaurants that will be open New Year's Eve.

Char is an upscale restaurant that offers brunch, lunch and dinner from a family-styled menu with a Southern vibe, there is also a dress code and reservations are accepted.

Special: This year for New Year's Eve, Char will have a special surf and turf in place with other different food options that guest can choose from. Also there will be live piano playing during brunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Location: 4500 Interstate 55 North Frontage Road, Jackson

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen has heaters out on the patio in Highland Village, in Jackson, Miss., seen on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Enjoy classic Italian fare and pizzas served in an upscale-casual café with lively bar and gluten-free menu. Reservations are accepted.

Special: This year for New Year's Eve, Bravo is offering one seating at 6:30 p.m. doors will open at 5 p.m. for cocktails and guest will need to reserve a spot to attend. The dinner portion of the event is $85, and the optional wine flight is $40 per person. Dinner will also start at 6:30 p.m.

Location: 4500 I-55 N. Highland Village Suite 244, Jackson

Tico's Steakhouse

Owned by Tico Hoffman, Tico's is known for its steaks, seafood dishes and other local favorites that customers love. Unfortunately, there are no specials for New Year's Eve, but Tico's will be offering their regular menu items. Reservations are accepted.

Location: 1536 E County Line Road, Ridgeland

Pulito Osteria

Pulito Osteria executive chef Chaz Lindsay (right) adds the perfect seasonings to a dish of Cacio e Pepe, a made-from-scratch pasta recipe, as general manager Jonathan Webb looks on.

Located in Belhaven Towne Center, Pulito, with Osteria and Executive Chef and Owner Chaz Linsey, offers guests an inviting atmosphere and offers Italian cuisine with oven-roasted oysters, tuna crudo and more.

Special: This year for New Year's Eve, Pulito Osteria will be having special seating for $115 per person and special wines for $60. Chef Chaz Lindsay will also be creating a special New Year's Eve menu for guest.

Location: 800 Manship St., Suite 104, Jackson

